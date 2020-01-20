Breaking

Seven Kings stabbings: Police arrest two men on suspicion of murder after three stabbed to death in the street

Police at the scene of a triple stabbing in Elmstead Road. Picture: PA

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that detectives investigating three fatal stabbings in Seven Kings yesterday evening have arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance in Elmstead Road, Seven Kings, on Sunday at 7.38pm and three men were found injured at the scene with stab wounds.

All three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said the victims are believed to be aged in their 20s or 30s.

Ch Supt Stephen Clayman of the East Area Command said the arrested men and the victims were all known to each other.

Officers are still contacting members of the dead men's families, he revealed.

He added: "We believe the groups involved are members of the Sikh community."

"It was a horrific scene for anyone to come across and my heart goes out to the families and those affected by it because it is unprecedented to have something like this," he added.

Police are still investigating a motive but have ruled out terrorism.

Formal identification of the deceased has yet to take place, and officers are working on informing the next of kin.

Post-mortem examinations have also yet to be arranged.