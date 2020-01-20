Seven Kings stabbings: Mayor of London calls on government to increase police funding after 'horrific' triple stabbing leaves three dead

Police at the scene of a triple stabbing in Elmstead Road. Picture: PA

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has called on the government to increase police funding in the wake of a "horrific" triple stabbing in Seven Kings last night that left three men dead in the street.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance in Elmstead Road, Seven Kings, at 7.38pm on January 19.

All three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said the victims are believed to be aged in their 20s or 30s.

Mr Khan said: "The horrific triple stabbing in Seven Kings in Redbridge last night is a tragic reminder of the evil scourge of knife crime that continues to plague our entire country.

"I have been working closely with senior Met police officers, Redbridge Council, and the local MP on the response overnight, and will do everything possible to support the local community in Seven Kings through this extremely difficult time.

"Extra police powers remain in place.

"Please contact the police on 101 or @Crimestoppers anonymously if you have any information."

And the capital's mayor went on to argue not enough is being done to tackle the root causes of knife crime.

He said: "The only way we will tackle violent crime for good is with a laser-like focus on catching criminals by being tough on crime and, just as importantly, by addressing the underlying root causes of violence such as poverty, inequality and social alienation.

"This will require a huge increase in government funding for public services including the police, youth services, schools, sports facilities, and local councils.

"There is simply no other solution to this problem."

Redbridge's Conservative London Assembly member Keith Prince has also taken to Twitter this morning to express his shock at the news.

He said: "The horrific violence in Seven Kings last night will have devastated the community.

"My thoughts are with the victims' families and friends.

"Please contact the police on 101 or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously if you have any information. #MakeLondonSafe."

But Mr Prince did not agree with Mr Khan's comments.

He told the Recorder: "What has happened is truly awful, and now is not the time for the Mayor of London to go about trying to score cheap political points.

"Three people have lost their lives in the saddest of circumstances, and we all now need to come together, irrespecitve of our political views, and bring a stop to this."

No arrests have yet been made.

Formal identification of the deceased has yet to take place, and officers are working on informing the next of kin.

Post-mortem examinations have also yet to be arranged.