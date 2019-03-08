Video

Shot fired outside Seven Kings Mosque: 'We are not scared, we will continue to pray' mosque users say

Imran Rashid said the community will not be scared. Archant

After a shot was fired outside a mosque in Seven Kings, residents said they will "not stop praying" and the community will "pull together" and stand strong.

Police were called to High Road, Seven Kings at 10.45pm on Thursday (May 9) to reports that a man had fired a gun after he was ushered from the place of worship by residents.

No people or property were hurt.

Resident Tahir Butt, said the incident raised concerns about mosque security in the UK, especially after the New Zeland terror attack in March.

"This is the month of Ramadan - it started a few days ago and the mosque tonight was packed," he said,

"When you hear the gunshot everyone's mind goes to New Zealand."

Mr Butt also added that he believed there has been a rise in hate crime and a rise in the number of attack against Muslims up and down the country in the last year.

Imran Rashid of Seven Kings was praying with 400 others at Ramadam evening prayers when he heard a loud bang.

He told the Recorder that he recognised the noise to be a shot "straight away" as he is "ex-forces".

"Our community is going to pull together, we are not scared we are going to stand our ground," he said

"We still going to come to our prayers and pray.

"This is obviously a scare tactic and we are not scared - we just hope the police catch this guy with his unlawful weapon."

Met police confirm firearm officers attended the scene after a man fired what is though to be a "blank handgun"

"A large police presence remains at the scene," a Met spokesman said.

"Officers will continue to work closely with representatives from the mosque and are providing reassurance to the local community.

"The Met said Trident and Area Crime Command has been informed of the incident and the investigation is being led by detectives from the East Area Command Unit.

"There have been no arrests and inquiries continue," he added. "The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related. Anyone with information is asked to contact Borough officers via 101 quoting reference 8585/9May."