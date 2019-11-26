Search

Man stabbed to death outside Seven Kings party named by police

PUBLISHED: 19:21 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:28 26 November 2019

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Police have named the man stabbed to death in Seven Kings on Sunday.

Detectives identified the victim as Akeem Dylon Barnes, 24, as they renewed their appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Police were called to Telegraph Mews at 6.10am on November 24 to reports of a group of people fighting.

Officers did not find anyone suffering stab wounds at that location, but a short time later were called to Ilford Lane, where they found Dylon with knife injuries.

They administered first aid until paramedics arrived and Dylon was rushed to hospital, where he died at 12.36pm.

A post-mortem examination today (November 26) found the cause of death to be a stab wound.

About 6.30am on Sunday, a second 24-year-old man was brought into an east London hospital with stab injuries.

You may also want to watch:

It's believed he and Dylon both received their injuries during the incident at Telegraph Mews.

Homicide detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command now lead the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector John Hughes said: "We are renewing our appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

"One man is now dead and a second, who is now in a stable condition, could easily have shared the same fate.

"It is vital that we find those responsible for this vicious, and in the case of Dylon, deadly attack.

"I urge those who know the killers not to protect them, help us remove dangerous, violent individuals from your community.

"If you know who they are, my officers are waiting to speak with you, and anything you tell us will be treated in the strictest confidence."

There have been no arrests.

Witnesses and anyone who has footage or information are asked to call police on 101 quoting 1776/24NOV, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

