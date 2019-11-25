Exclusive

'I woke up to screaming': Seven Kings residents shocked by fatal stabbing at party in alleyway

Seven Kings stabbing. Picture: Matthew Clemenson Archant

Residents living near a Seven Kings alleyway where a 24-year-old was fatally stabbed claim it "sounded like a riot" as a fight at a late-running party ended in murder.

Police Officers were called to Telegraph Mews at 6.10am yesterday (Sunday, November 24) to reports of a group of people fighting at what is now believed to have been a party at a disused commercial building.

Nobody with any stab injuries was found, but a short time later, officers were called to Ilford Lane to reports of a 24-year-old man with stab injuries.

Paramedics took him to hospital, but despite the best efforts of medical staff he was pronounced dead at 12.36pm.

A murder investigation has now been launched.

Cambridge Road runs parallel to Telegraph Mews to the rear of Seven Kings High Road.

One resident there told the Recorder that the alleyway was not regularly the source of antisocial behaviour.

She said: "On Friday night there was a little noise but I went to bed and just thought someone was having a party.

"But I woke up on Saturday and it sounded like a riot was going on and then you could hear screams.

"It's not normally that bad round here, we had the shooting up at the mosque a few months back but no one died there.

"It's usually quite peaceable - I come back from nights out in Romford after midnight quite regularly and I always feel perfectly safe."

One nearby resident who was in the area on Sunday morning was Amir Kassim, who told the Recorder: "It was a bunch of young guys, there was music playing and it seemed fine.

"Then all of a sudden something kicked off and there was bear shouting and things were getting chucked about. You could see it over the fences.

"They got to the end of the alley and got one really young looking black guy into a car and sped off, but apparently it was two guys stabbed.

"One copper told me the dead one had been moved to Ilford Lane so I'm guessing he was the one that got in the car.

"He looked in a bad way. There was a lot of blood."

A blood-stained van was still being guarded by police officers inside the cordon on Monday morning.

A number of residents in Cambridge Road and businesses in the high road told the Recorder they had been informed by police that the alleyway will remain closed indefinitely and that access will only be granted in "emergencies and essential cases".

One business owner said: "It ain't ideal but murder is murder and if that's what they need to do to catch the guys that did this then that's what they need to do.

"All respect to the police, they can't just come and break up a party for no reason.

"End of the day some idiots have tooled up and once it's got aggressive it's ended the way it's always gonna end if you're thick enough to carry a knife."

Homicide detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are now leading the investigation.

Det Insp Michael Dougall said: "We are working at pace to establish who was involved in this incident.

"One man died at the scene, while another man who was injured is in a stable and non-life threatening condition.

"We believe a party was held at a disused commercial premises at Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings, Ilford where a large number of people were present.

"Officers from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating and the family of the man who died are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

"I urge anyone who was present at the scene and who may have witnessed the incident or has heard any information, to please contact the police, or Crimestoppers anonymously.

"I would like to thank the community for their patience whilst police are examining crime scenes to secure and preserve evidence."

At this early stage, no arrests have been made.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 1776/24NOV, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.