Police investigating gunshot outside Seven Kings Mosque arrest 28-year-old man

Police at the scene of the shooting at the Seven Kings Mosque. Archant

Police investigating an incident in which a gun was fired outside Seven Kings Mosque have today (Wednesday, May 22) arrested a 28-year-old man.

He was arrested on this afternoon on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence; possession of a firearm; possession with intent to supply; and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

He was taken to an east London police station, where he remains in custody.

Detectives from the Trident and Area Crime Command Unit continue to investigate.

The charges relate to an incident on Thursday, May 9 when police were called at 10.45pm to reports that a man, believed to be in possession of a firearm, had entered a mosque in High Road, Seven Kings.

The man was ushered outside of the building by those inside. A gunshot was then heard.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended.

There were no reported injuries and no damage to the building.

Ballistic evidence recovered from the scene suggested that the weapon was a blank firing handgun.

Initial enquiries indicated that the incident may have stemmed from an earlier altercation in the street close to the mosque.

Officers continue to work closely with representatives from the mosque and are providing reassurance to the local community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trident on 101 quoting reference 8585/9May, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.