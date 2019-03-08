Seven Kings Mosque say gunman ran from the scene after 'brothers' stopped him

Seven Kings Mosque has released a statment after a shot was fired during Ramadan prayers on Thursday, May 9.

Armed police were dispatched to High Road, Seven Kings at 10.45pm, following reports that a man fired a gun after he was ushered from the place of worship by residents.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.

Imam, Mufti Suhail of Seven Kings Mosque, released a statement to provide an update about the situation and kindly asked residents not to speculate or spread unconfirmed information.

"There have been various stories circulating in relation to a firearms incident that took place outside Seven Kings Mosque tonight during the Taraweeh prayers," he said.

"We would like to provide a brief update on the incident based on the information we have so far.

"There was a firearm incident outside Seven Kings Mosque tonight during the Ramadan night prayers.

"The suspect ran from the scene when stopped by brothers standing guard at the mosque - a shot was fired which fortunately did not hit anyone."

Imam Suhail said there is a "full police presence" outside the mosque and he would like to reassure the community that officers have "secured the area".

"We are yet to establish the motive or all the facts surrounding the incident," he added.

"The police are investigating the matter.

"A polite request to all to kindly avoid speculating and circulating unconfirmed information."

Met police confirm firearm officers attended the scene after a man fired what is though to be a "blank handgun"

"A large police presence remains at the scene," a Met spokesman said.

"Officers will continue to work closely with representatives from the mosque and are providing reassurance to the local community.

"The Met said Trident and Area Crime Command has been informed of the incident and the investigation is being led by detectives from the East Area Command Unit.

"There have been no arrests and inquiries continue," he added.

"The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Borough officers via 101 quoting reference 8585/9May."

