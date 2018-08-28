Seven Kings cabbie outraged at failing drugs test hopes to appeal DVLA decision

Taxi driver Tarhir Chohan Archant

A cabbie is so outraged that his driving licence has been revoked after the DVLA found traces of drugs in his urine that he is hoping to appeal the decision.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Taxi driver Tarhir Chohan Taxi driver Tarhir Chohan

Tarhir Majid Chohan, 33 of Norfolk Road, Seven Kings, said he is not a habitual cannabis smoker and only had some in his system as it was his pregnant wife’s birthday the day before the test.

He says he does not smoke while driving and his whole livelihood has been destroyed.

He is asking the DVLA to show leniency as if he can’t work as a taxi driver he cannot support his young daughter and unborn child.

“When they asked me to get tested, I booked the test myself, I have nothing to hide,” he said.

Taxi driver Tarhir Chohan Taxi driver Tarhir Chohan

“It was the day after my wife’s birthday so they found cannabis.

“They revoked my licence and I have no money to work and look after my family I am in pieces - I don’t drive and do drugs.”

The cabbie is hoping to appeal the decision and said his whole working life has been destroyed in one trip to the bathroom. He believes that someone with a grudge has wrongly reported him to the DVLA and that was why he was asked to sit a test in the first place.

In a letter sent to Mr Chohan, the licensing agency wrote in black bold type “important you must not drive”.

“We have received medical information as part of this enquiry that you have a history of either persistent misuse or dependence on drugs or illegal substances within the last six months so you must not drive,” it read.

“This means that your entitlement to drive will be revoked (cancelled) from December 15 2018.

“Your current driving licence must be returned to the DVLA.

“We would only be able to consider a re-application from you when you have been free from either persistent misuse or dependence on drugs or illegal substances for six months and you can provide medical evidence from your doctor to confirm this.”

The DVLA urged Mr Chohan to tell his doctor about the cannabis found in his test and encouraged the cabbie to look up the medical standards for driving.