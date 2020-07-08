Serving officer and Redbridge and Stratford men charged with conspiracy to acquire criminal property

A serving police officer is among five people including men from Redbridge and Stratford to be charged with conspiracy to criminally acquire cash.

Between January 1 and July 8 the group are charged with conspiring together and with others to acquire criminal property, namely cash.

Serving officer Pc Kashif Mahmood, 31, of Central East BCU, which covers Hackney and Tower Hamlets, was charged with conspiracy to acquire criminal property, contrary to section 1(1) of the Criminal Law Act 1977.

Moshin Khan, 35, of Babbacombe Gardens, Redbridge, Shazad Khan, 32, also of Babbacombe Gardens, Shabaz Khan, 32, of Lime Grove, Hainault and Ioan Ghergel, 33, of Stratford were all charged with conspiracy to acquire criminal property.

Shabaz Khan was also charged with possession of criminal property and possession of cannabis, a class B drug, with intent to supply.

The five men are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, July 8).

The charges follow an investigation by the Directorate of Professional Standards’ anti-corruption command.