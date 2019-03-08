Woodford Green shooting: Second man arrested as victim's condition remains critical

Police were called to reports of a shooting at a house in Malvern Drive at around 11pm on Thursday, July 11. Picture: Imogen Braddick Archant

Detectives investigating the shooting of a man at a house in Woodford Green on Thursday night have made a second arrest.

A 28-year-old man remains in custody after he was arrested on Saturday, July 13, on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms offences.

A man in his 50s, who was also arrested on the same day on similar charges, has now been bailed to return on a date in mid-August.

Police were called to a house Malvern Drive, Woodford Green at 11.10pm on Thursday, July 11, following reports of a shooting.

Officers, including armed police, attended and found a 41-year-old man suffering from gunshot injuries. The injured man was taken to hospital where his condition remains critical.

The house is owned and rented out by comedian Russell Kane.

The man who was shot was named locally as Paul Allen, a cage fighter convicted for his part in planning Britain's biggest cash robbery.

A witness claimed 41-year-old Allen was shot in the throat.

Armed officers, along with medics, were called to the scene and the victim was taken to hospital with gunshot injuries.

Scotland Yard said he remains in a critical condition.

Police said officers continue to follow a number of lines of inquiry and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Allen was jailed for 18 years for his role in the £53million heist at the Securitas depot in Tonbridge, Kent, in February 2006.

The witness, who asked to remain anonymous, told Press Association: "I was there outside just after the attack had happened. Neighbours had gathered outside the front of the house.

"The gunman had driven to the back of his house and gone through the garden. The back of his house is just a big window, so you can see inside clearly.

"Whoever it was then shot six times into the window. This was before all I see is police arriving, an ambulance and a Swat team with guns.

"We waited outside the house. Then I saw him taken out on a stretcher. He was covered in blood, on his stomach, his neck. The paramedics said that he had been shot in the neck."

The man said a woman was in "hysterics" and described the scene as "like something in a war film".

The house is understood to be rented by stand-up and television comic Kane, who lives in Manchester.

His spokeswoman said: "Russell's thoughts are with the victim and his family at this terrible time. No further comments will be made whilst the incident is being investigated by the police."

Allen was the trusted lieutenant of Lee "Lightning" Murray, who masterminded the Securitas heist.

The heist saw a gang, with some posing as police officers, kidnap the manager of the Securitas depot and his family at gunpoint.

Police later recovered £21million of the missing cash, but the remaining £32million was never found.

Allen, then a father of three, admitted charges of conspiracy to rob, kidnap and possess firearms in relation to the heist at Woolwich Crown Court in September 2009 as a retrial was about to begin.

He pleaded guilty on the basis that he was not one of the robbers who entered the depot, or one of the kidnappers, and that he did not handle any firearms.

Allen fled to Morocco with Murray before he was arrested after four months and locked up in Rabat prison.

He spent 20 months in the jail before he was brought back to Britain to face trial in January 2008.

Allen was jailed for 18 years and was later excused from paying back his alleged share during a secret court hearing.

Detectives from Trident and Area Command investigate and retain an open mind as to motive.

Det Chief Inspector Nicky Arrowsmith said: "This investigation remains ongoing and officers continue to follow a number of lines of enquiry.

"We are still appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has information to come forward and speak to police.

"The shooting took place at a residential property in Malvern Drive. Were you in Malvern Drive around that time? Did you see anything unusual or possibly the suspect fleeing the scene?"

Anyone who saw this incident or has cctv/dashcam footage is asked to call Trident on 101 quoting 9891/11JUL or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.