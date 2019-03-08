Search

Police renew appeal for information as search for missing student Joy Morgan last seen in Ilford continues

PUBLISHED: 10:21 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:28 15 May 2019

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Further searches are underway this week to try and find Joy Morgan, a student who was last seen in Ilford last year.

Missing Joy Morgan has links to Cricklewood. Picture: Herts PoliceMissing Joy Morgan has links to Cricklewood. Picture: Herts Police

Joy, who studied midwifery at the University of Hertfordhisre, was reported missing from Hatfield on Thursday, February 7. She was age 20 at the time.

She was last seen in Ilford on December 26, 2018.

On Wednesday, February 27, Shohfah-El Israel, aged 40, of Fordwych Road, London, was charged with murder.

After Joy was reported missing, numerous searches were carried out in the Stevenage area of Hertfordshire. Over the next seven days, specialist officers will be conducting further searches in and around Stevenage.

Police are hoping that this distinctive red Honda, that missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan regularly travels in, will jog people's memory in their appeal for information. Photo: Herts PolicePolice are hoping that this distinctive red Honda, that missing Hatfield student Joy Morgan regularly travels in, will jog people's memory in their appeal for information. Photo: Herts Police

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "We've been carrying out extensive enquiries since Joy was reported missing and following further analytical work we are returning to search in the Stevenage area.

"If you believe you have information about what happened to Joy, and you are yet to speak to police, please do come forward. Although you might think the information is insignificant, it could end up being the missing part of the jigsaw that helps us to find out exactly what happened to Joy.

"We're still keen to hear from anyone who has information about the pictured Honda vehicle which belongs to Israel. Joy used to travel in the vehicle so it is important that anyone who might have seen it over the festive period and into the New Year, gets in touch with us.

"If you can help, please come forward to help us with our investigation."

Joy had links to Hatfield, Stevenage, Battersea, Cricklewood, Ilford and Luton.

Israel will appear for a pre-trial preparation hearing on Friday, May 31, with a trial set for Monday, July 8, at St Albans Crown Court.

