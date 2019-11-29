'Vile' Chigwell man jailed for stalking and harassing Jewish women

A 20-year-old man from Chigwell has been jailed after he admitted stalking and harassing women because of their religion.

Sam Hemmati, of West Mede, targeted a number of Jewish victims and bombarded them with antisemitic messages across several different social media platforms.

Between September 2018 and March of this year, Hemmati stalked and harassed a total of eight women.

In a number of the communications, Hemmati sent the victims sexually explicit material. He also made offensive comments, including making reference to the Holocaust.

He repeatedly contacted the women - whom he had found via social networks - even after being asked to stop.

Insp Jason Scrivener, from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), which led the case, said: "The nature of Hemmati's online communications can only be described as vile.

"He took pleasure in hounding his innocent victims using online channels, subjecting them to the most horrendous vitriol about their religion.

"This case highlights how seriously the police takes religiously motivated offences and I am pleased that he will now have a long spell behind bars to reflect on his actions."

The ERSOU tackles serious organised crime and the terrorism threat across the east of England.

Hematti had also pleaded guilty to the religiously aggravated robbery of a Jewish man in London in July.

He was sentenced to three years in prison for all of the offences at Wood Green Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, November 28).