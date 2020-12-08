Hainault cannabis farm busted thanks to tip-off

A cannabis farm in Hainault was raided by police and one man was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences following a tip-off from a resident.

Officers busted down the door of a home early this morning (Tuesday, December 8) after officers from the Safer Neighbourhood team received information from a member of the public about alleged drug activity taking place there.

After officers conducted intelligence, police obtained a drugs warrant and seized a large number of cannabis plants.

A man at the address was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police called the bust a “great success.”