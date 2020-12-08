Search

Hainault cannabis farm busted thanks to tip-off

PUBLISHED: 15:28 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 08 December 2020

Police busted a cannabis farm in Hainault thanks to a tip off officers from the Safer Neighbourhoods team received. Picture: Hainault MPS

A cannabis farm in Hainault was raided by police and one man was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences following a tip-off from a resident.

A spokesperson for Hainault MPS called the raid a great success which led to a large amount of cannabis seized from the property. Picture: Hainault MPSA spokesperson for Hainault MPS called the raid a great success which led to a large amount of cannabis seized from the property. Picture: Hainault MPS

Officers busted down the door of a home early this morning (Tuesday, December 8) after officers from the Safer Neighbourhood team received information from a member of the public about alleged drug activity taking place there.

After officers conducted intelligence, police obtained a drugs warrant and seized a large number of cannabis plants.

A man at the address was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

Police raided the property early this morning. Picture: Hainault MPSPolice raided the property early this morning. Picture: Hainault MPS

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police called the bust a “great success.”

