Hainault cannabis farm busted thanks to tip-off
PUBLISHED: 15:28 08 December 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 08 December 2020
A cannabis farm in Hainault was raided by police and one man was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences following a tip-off from a resident.
Officers busted down the door of a home early this morning (Tuesday, December 8) after officers from the Safer Neighbourhood team received information from a member of the public about alleged drug activity taking place there.
After officers conducted intelligence, police obtained a drugs warrant and seized a large number of cannabis plants.
A man at the address was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police called the bust a “great success.”
