Moped rider flown to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after Chigwell crash

Police are currently at the scene of a crash in Chigwell involving a moped and a car.

Emergency services were called to Romford Road at 12.30pm today (Friday, August 16).

The moped rider has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after the collision with a white Vauxhall Meriva.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said it sent an ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and an Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

"One person was taken to Royal London Hospital by air ambulance for further care," the spokesman said.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.