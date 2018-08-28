Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Police appeal for witnesses after bouncer from Ilford killed in ‘shocking’ New Year’s Day attack

PUBLISHED: 17:17 02 January 2019

Police and forensic investigators at a property in Park Lane, London after a security guard was stabbed to death and three others injured as they tried to bar a group of men from entering a New Year's Eve party.Photo: PA

Police and forensic investigators at a property in Park Lane, London after a security guard was stabbed to death and three others injured as they tried to bar a group of men from entering a New Year's Eve party.Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a “shocking attack” in Mayfair killed a Romanian bouncer from Ilford.

Police outside the Grosvenor House Suites in Park Lane, London after a security guard was stabbed to death and three others injured as they tried to bar a group of men from entering a New Year's Eve party.Photo: PAPolice outside the Grosvenor House Suites in Park Lane, London after a security guard was stabbed to death and three others injured as they tried to bar a group of men from entering a New Year's Eve party.Photo: PA

Police confirmed today that Tudor Simionov, 33, was the man who was found with stab injuries at Fountain House on Park Lane, Westminster at around 5.36am yesterday (Tuesday, January 1).

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, Mr Simionov was pronounced dead at 6.05am.

His next of kin have now been identified.

A post-mortem examination is set to take place on Thursday (January 3).

Police outside a property in Park Lane, London after a security guard was stabbed to death and three others injured as they tried to bar a group of men from entering a New Year's Eve party. Photo: PAPolice outside a property in Park Lane, London after a security guard was stabbed to death and three others injured as they tried to bar a group of men from entering a New Year's Eve party. Photo: PA

A man aged 26, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody at a central London police station.

Tudor’s girlfriend Madalina Anghel told the Evening Standard: “Right now I can’t think about him in the past. He was my future husband and we came to London from Romania for a better life.

“I can’t explain in words how much pain I am in.”

Two of his colleagues, aged 29 and 37, were also stabbed during the fight, as was a 29-year-old woman. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Det Ch Insp Andy Partridge, said: “This shocking attack has left one man dead and three others with significant injuries. The fact this takes place during the New Year celebrations has rightly captured a lot of attention.

“Whilst my team have already spoken to a number of witnesses, others are yet to be traced.

“It is understandable that some people may have left the scene immediately after having witnessed the attack, possibly not knowing how serious it was at the time.

“But now, knowing this has resulted in the murder of Mr Simionov and the serious injuries inflicted upon the three other victims, they should come forward and assist the investigation.

“Mr Simionov and the two injured men were working as security staff for the private party when they were attacked by a group of males who were outside trying to enter.”

Anyone with information, no matter how small, is urged to contact the incident room on 0208 358 0300 or officers via 101 quoting reference 3276/1Jan or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video shows New Year’s revellers running from Ilford Lane firework chaos

A video reportedly shows revellers running out of the path of a hail of fireworks shortly after midnight on January 1, 2019. Photo: Twitter\@Aiymazingg

Person dies after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station

A person has died after being hit by a train at Seven Kings station. Photo: Ken Mears

Man arrested on suspicion of possessing knives and drugs following Ilford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in Britannia Road yesterday (December 30). Photo: Google

‘It ruined our Christmas’: Appeal for witnesses after grandfather hit by car in Goodmayes

Desmond O'Connell, 65, was hospitalised for three days after being hit by a car on Christmas Eve. Photo: Kathryn O'Connell

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

Man suffers brain injury in club Boxing Day brawl

The brawl left Mark Anderson with a brain injury. Picture: Google Maps

Son faces jail for attack on teenager who has terrorised estate

(click on image for larger view) Lynette and Josh Goodwin & Matthew Bowen (mother and two sons) - Matthew pleaded guilty to assaulting Dean Mason who is well know in the area for a string of crimes.

Army called to Weston after suspected ‘bomb’ discovered on the beach

A father and son discovered what looked like an unexploded bomb on Weston beach. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Weston-super-Mare artist’s studio plans submitted

Now vacated clothing shop Saltrock looks set to be converted into an artists studio. Picture: Google Street View

Car destroyed in ‘deliberate’ fire on New Year’s Day

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

O’s swoop to sign Seagulls winger Maguire-Drew

Jordan Maguire-Drew is congratulated by then-team-mate Joe Widdowson after scoring for Dagenham & Redbridge during the 2016/17 campaign (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Police appeal for witnesses after bouncer from Ilford killed in ‘shocking’ New Year’s Day attack

Police and forensic investigators at a property in Park Lane, London after a security guard was stabbed to death and three others injured as they tried to bar a group of men from entering a New Year's Eve party.Photo: PA

Munns believes Daggers could have got something out of Orient clash

Jack Munns of Dagenham & Redbridge and James Brophy of Leyton Orient (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford Social Centre League members help raise money for MacMillan Nurses

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Widdowson delighted with win and no longer wishes old club Daggers well!

Joe Widdowson wins the ball in the air for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists