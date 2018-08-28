Police appeal for witnesses after bouncer from Ilford killed in ‘shocking’ New Year’s Day attack

Police and forensic investigators at a property in Park Lane, London after a security guard was stabbed to death and three others injured as they tried to bar a group of men from entering a New Year's Eve party.Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a “shocking attack” in Mayfair killed a Romanian bouncer from Ilford.

Police confirmed today that Tudor Simionov, 33, was the man who was found with stab injuries at Fountain House on Park Lane, Westminster at around 5.36am yesterday (Tuesday, January 1).

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, Mr Simionov was pronounced dead at 6.05am.

His next of kin have now been identified.

A post-mortem examination is set to take place on Thursday (January 3).

A man aged 26, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody at a central London police station.

Tudor’s girlfriend Madalina Anghel told the Evening Standard: “Right now I can’t think about him in the past. He was my future husband and we came to London from Romania for a better life.

“I can’t explain in words how much pain I am in.”

Two of his colleagues, aged 29 and 37, were also stabbed during the fight, as was a 29-year-old woman. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Det Ch Insp Andy Partridge, said: “This shocking attack has left one man dead and three others with significant injuries. The fact this takes place during the New Year celebrations has rightly captured a lot of attention.

“Whilst my team have already spoken to a number of witnesses, others are yet to be traced.

“It is understandable that some people may have left the scene immediately after having witnessed the attack, possibly not knowing how serious it was at the time.

“But now, knowing this has resulted in the murder of Mr Simionov and the serious injuries inflicted upon the three other victims, they should come forward and assist the investigation.

“Mr Simionov and the two injured men were working as security staff for the private party when they were attacked by a group of males who were outside trying to enter.”

Anyone with information, no matter how small, is urged to contact the incident room on 0208 358 0300 or officers via 101 quoting reference 3276/1Jan or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.