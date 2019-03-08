Search

Man attacked and robbed near Roding Valley station

PUBLISHED: 17:06 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 04 September 2019

The man was attacked in Station Approach, near Cherry Tree Rise, which falls within the London Borough of Redbridge. Picture: Twitter

The man was attacked in Station Approach, near Cherry Tree Rise, which falls within the London Borough of Redbridge. Picture: Twitter

Enquiries are ongoing following the robbery of a man near Roding Valley Underground station yesterday (Tuesday, September 3)

Police were called at 7.15am to reports of a robbery outside the station.

A video circulating on social media shows two men with their faces covered attacking a man in Station Approach, near Cherry Tree Rise, in the Bridge ward of Redbridge.

A spokesman for Met Police said: "A man was attacked and robbed by two men. He was not seriously injured in the incident."

The man was attacked and robbed near Roding Valley station. Picture: GoogleThe man was attacked and robbed near Roding Valley station. Picture: Google

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Responding to a concerned resident on Twitter, London mayor candidate Shaun Bailey wrote: "This is simply unacceptable.

"We need more police, more street patrols and combined with tougher sentences…we need to get a grip of this ASAP."

Met Police confirmed Essex Police are investigating.

Police release first details on pair found dead at house in Ilford

Forensic investigators at the scene. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Man and woman found dead at Ilford house named

A police cordon remains in place off The Drive after police officers responding to reports of a person injured discovered two people dead inside a property. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Two fighting for life after three stabbed in Ilford

The men were stabbed near Pownsett Terrace, Ilford next to Barking Park, on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Google

Ilford nursery blasts ‘unjustifiable’ Ofsted rating as it drops from Outstanding to Requires Improvement

Maytime Montessori Nursery in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, has been told it Requires Improvement. Picture: Google

‘We are living in fear’: Ilford residents call for urgent action to end ‘upsurge’ in violent crime

Residents living near Pownsett Terrace in Ilford are calling for action from the council and their MP following a triple stabbing and a recent 'upsurge' in violent crime. Picture: Imogen Braddick

