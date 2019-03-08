Man attacked and robbed near Roding Valley station

Enquiries are ongoing following the robbery of a man near Roding Valley Underground station yesterday (Tuesday, September 3)

This happened this morning at 7.20am outside Roding Valley station! This young man was targeted for his watch and they were using tasers!!! pic.twitter.com/pKVmEwYkfk — London Knife Crime LDN (@CrimeLdn) September 3, 2019

Police were called at 7.15am to reports of a robbery outside the station.

A video circulating on social media shows two men with their faces covered attacking a man in Station Approach, near Cherry Tree Rise, in the Bridge ward of Redbridge.

A spokesman for Met Police said: "A man was attacked and robbed by two men. He was not seriously injured in the incident."

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Responding to a concerned resident on Twitter, London mayor candidate Shaun Bailey wrote: "This is simply unacceptable.

"We need more police, more street patrols and combined with tougher sentences…we need to get a grip of this ASAP."

Met Police confirmed Essex Police are investigating.