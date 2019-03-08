Man attacked and robbed near Roding Valley station
Enquiries are ongoing following the robbery of a man near Roding Valley Underground station yesterday (Tuesday, September 3)
Police were called at 7.15am to reports of a robbery outside the station.
A video circulating on social media shows two men with their faces covered attacking a man in Station Approach, near Cherry Tree Rise, in the Bridge ward of Redbridge.
A spokesman for Met Police said: "A man was attacked and robbed by two men. He was not seriously injured in the incident."
There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.
Responding to a concerned resident on Twitter, London mayor candidate Shaun Bailey wrote: "This is simply unacceptable.
"We need more police, more street patrols and combined with tougher sentences…we need to get a grip of this ASAP."
Met Police confirmed Essex Police are investigating.