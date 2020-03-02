Search

'Out of control' behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 March 2020

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Residents of a block of flats say they are scared for the safety of their children after being threatened by addicts who are openly using drugs inside their building.

There are also health and safety concerns after the drug users smeared blood in the lift and stairway of the building in Blackthorn Road, Ilford last week.

The residents say the incidents have been going on for years and have reported the anti-social behaviour to police and JPW Real Estate, which manages the flats. They say that so far not enough has been done.

There are issues around one flat in particular where visitors are coming to buy drugs and then smoking inside the building and sleeping in the hallway only to be discovered by parents and children on their way to school in the morning.

One of the residents, who was not named for fear of reprisal, said: "While we have had this issue previously and it has been reported to the police several times it seems it is now getting out of control.

"We are now finding syringes and blood stains throughout the building.

"This is extremely worrying and a serious health and safety concern especially with our children playing in and around the building."

A resident called the police last month but there were no arrests at that time.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 4.19pm on Saturday, February 22 to reports of anti-social behaviour at an address on Blackthorn Road, Ilford.

"Officers attended and spoke to the occupants. No offences were found to have been committed."

JPW managing director Simon Wainwright said the company is aware of anti-social behaviour taking place in the building and it informed police of the situation and immediately did a deep clean of the property after being notified of the blood stains last week.

Mr Wainwright said: "We are in the consultation process of looking into putting in enhanced CCTV in the building to help with this problem."

A Redbridge Council spokeswoman said: "The property management agent has informed the council of an ongoing issue with a property at this location, they advise us that court proceedings are in progress and assure us that the appropriate action is being taken."

