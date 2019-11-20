Exclusive

'Explosion' heard at Clayhall garages where car was burned out and teen stabbed to death

Police are investigating whether the murder is linked to a fire at nearby garages. Picture: Imogen Braddick Archant

Residents at a block of flats where a teenager was stabbed to death last night heard an "explosion" before a "scuffle" began in a nearby alleyway, the Recorder can reveal.

A teenager has been stabbed to death outside Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Imogen Braddick A teenager has been stabbed to death outside Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Officers were called to Owen Waters House, a block of flats in Fullwell Avenue, at around 10pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 19) to reports of a fight outside.

A 19-year-old man was found suffering from stab injuries and despite both police and paramedics giving him first aid, he died at the scene.

Witnesses heard an "explosion" and described a "scuffle" in an alleyway on the estate shortly afterwards.

One mother who has lived in the area for 15 years told the Recorder: "We heard confusion in the alleyway and then saw three people running.

Police were called to Owen Waters House at about 10pm on Tuesday, November 19. Picture: Imogen Braddick Police were called to Owen Waters House at about 10pm on Tuesday, November 19. Picture: Imogen Braddick

"Something happened in the alleyway. He must have got stabbed there and then ran to the estate.

"It never used to be like this. But there's always people lurking round the back by the garages.

"It's shocking. I'm mortified, but it's happening all of the time.

"I'm dumbfounded, I don't know the words to express how I feel. That's somebody's child and how are people being brought up? It's too close to home.

"Last year a friend of my son's was stabbed to death.

"The boy himself had been here, he was a lovely guy, the next thing I heard he was gone. It ripples.

"Whoever this child is, and he is a child at only 19, his family have got to deal with this.

"I don't think people understand - if you put a piece of metal inside somebody else, you are going to kill them. It ends somebody's life."

Police are investigating whether his death is linked to a fire at a nearby set of garages which broke out around the same time.

They are also attempting to trace his next of kin.

No arrests have been made.

It's unclear if the car was set alight before or after the attack.

Another woman who has lived in Clayhall for 20 years said: "I feel devastated that someone has been murdered.

"These things do not happen around here. It's very rare to happen here.

"What's the world coming to today? This is a quiet area. We look out for each other."

Neighbours told the Recorder they had reported another stabbing at the same block of flats a few weeks ago.

If there are any young people who either have information about violence or knife crime, they can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously.

Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want assistance yourself, then you can visit www.knifefree.co.uk or LondonNeedsYouAlive.