Search

Advanced search

Ilford residents fear brothel running openly on quiet street despite police investigation

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 February 2020

Residents of a quiet residential street in Ilford fear an illegal brothel is operating despite the police and council investigating it. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Residents of a quiet residential street in Ilford fear an illegal brothel is operating despite the police and council investigating it. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Archant

A suspected brothel in Ilford was cleared by police and the council following an investigation but a resident believes it is still openly operating.

A concerned resident who lives in Lowbrook Road notified Redbridge Council at the end of January of a suspected brothel operating down the street from his home.

He suspected it was run by the same gang that operated another brothel in Dagenham which was shut down and had moved their operations one block away from Ilford Lane.

Redbridge enforcement officers visited the house on February 5 and confirmed it was not an active brothel but the resident said after calling numbers advertised online of alleged prostitutes working in Ilford, he was directed to the address on Lowbrook Road.

The resident, who was not named for fear of reprisal, said: "These people are laughing at the authorities and sticking two fingers up at the police as they blatantly continue with their illegal activity.

"Not only that but it gives the green light to other criminal gangs that Ilford police and council turn a blind eye to this criminal activity, and this will only result in an influx of further brothels in Ilford and more misery through human slavery and people trafficking."

You may also want to watch:

A Redbridge Council spokesperson said: "We are aware of the concerns regarding this address.

"The police have been informed and have taken action. We will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with the local police.

"We would encourage anyone who has any concerns about anti-social behaviour to report this online."

The resident said he suspects the brothel is continuing to operate and saw suspicious activity there this past Sunday night into Monday morning until about 5am.

Residents who have phoned the numbers on the online ads to complain say they have been met with abuse.

They described Lowbrook Road as a quiet residential street with families.

The resident added: "This gang must be laughing that the police are allowing this criminal activity to continue.

"Maybe this is why Ilford has such an influx and problem with prostitution, illegal brothels, and people trafficking?"

Most Read

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

RSPCA appeals for witnesses after alleged act of animal cruelty in Valentines Park

The RSPCA is urging anyone with any information about the incident in Valentines Park on Saturday to report it immediately. Picture: Facebook

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

Project Malachi becomes Malachi Place as five-year-old’s dream becomes a reality and pop-up homeless hostel opens

Councillor Jas Athwal, Malachi Justin and Salvation Army Captain Dr John Clifton at the soft opening for Malachi Place. Picture: Roy Chacko

Driver flees scene of Wanstead crash that left two injured

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash in Camrbidge Park, Wanstead, early on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

RSPCA appeals for witnesses after alleged act of animal cruelty in Valentines Park

The RSPCA is urging anyone with any information about the incident in Valentines Park on Saturday to report it immediately. Picture: Facebook

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

Project Malachi becomes Malachi Place as five-year-old’s dream becomes a reality and pop-up homeless hostel opens

Councillor Jas Athwal, Malachi Justin and Salvation Army Captain Dr John Clifton at the soft opening for Malachi Place. Picture: Roy Chacko

Driver flees scene of Wanstead crash that left two injured

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash in Camrbidge Park, Wanstead, early on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Agony for gallant West Ham as they lose to Liverpool in five-goal thriller

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Ilford residents fear brothel running openly on quiet street despite police investigation

Residents of a quiet residential street in Ilford fear an illegal brothel is operating despite the police and council investigating it. Picture: Ellena Cruse

‘It’s more mental to be honest’ - Balanta discusses four-month injury lay-off after return to starting 11

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the second goal for his team against Solihull Moors. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Orient captain McAnuff has returned to training

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff looks to get forward against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

McMahon plans to loan out Strizovic following arrival of goalkeeper on non-contract terms

Josh Strizovic of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24