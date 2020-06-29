Chadwell Heath home attacked by brick thrower for second time in three months

Rama Muraleetharan's broken porch window, where someone threw a brick through it again. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan Archant

The home of a Chadwell Heath family was damaged last week for the second time in just three months as bricks were thrown through windows which had just been repaired.

The latest incident happened on June 24 but a similar incident also happened on March 9. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan The latest incident happened on June 24 but a similar incident also happened on March 9. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

Rama Muraleetharan’s home in Cedar Park Gardens was first damaged on March 9. Just after midnight on June 24 he was awoken by the familiar sound of breaking glass.

The accountant, 29, who is chairman of the Chadwell Heath South Residents’ Association, said as soon as he heard the sound he knew his home had been attacked again. Luckily no one was hurt.

Around 12.20am two bricks were thrown at the living room window and porch window, causing it to shatter.

Rama said he saw a masked man, wearing dark clothing, running away from the scene into Wangey Road.

Rama has lived in Cedar Park Gardens his entire life and has long complained to the council about anti-social behaviour in the area in recent years. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan Rama has lived in Cedar Park Gardens his entire life and has long complained to the council about anti-social behaviour in the area in recent years. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

Police did not catch the culprits from the March attack and are now trying to find anyone involved in the latest incident.

Rama said: “These attacks do not intimidate me, but naturally I fear for my own family’s safety. They should not have to suffer from my actions to protect my neighbourhood.”

Rama has lived in the Cedar Park Gardens house all his life and he has long complained to the council about anti-social behaviour in the area and excessive noise from commercial premises.

The living room window was also damaged. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan The living room window was also damaged. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

A council spokesperson said: “The police are aware of reports of anti-social behaviour at the site and are investigating.

“In the meantime, we would urge residents to report any concerns via the Report It facility on our website, through their ward councillors, or directly with the police.”

Following the latest attack a group of neighbours banded together to patrol Cedar Park Gardens for several nights.

Rama said: “Our community remains united, and intends to bring those responsible to justice.”

Chadwell ward councillor Anne Sachs and Ilford South MP Sam Tarry have both visited the family since the incident to offer their help.

Police said there have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.

The residents’ association is willing to reward anyone who comes forward to the Chadwell Safer Neighbourhood Police Team with information about these attacks.