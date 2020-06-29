Search

Advanced search

Chadwell Heath home attacked by brick thrower for second time in three months

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 June 2020

Rama Muraleetharan's broken porch window, where someone threw a brick through it again. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

Rama Muraleetharan's broken porch window, where someone threw a brick through it again. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

Archant

The home of a Chadwell Heath family was damaged last week for the second time in just three months as bricks were thrown through windows which had just been repaired.

The latest incident happened on June 24 but a similar incident also happened on March 9. Picture: Rama MuraleetharanThe latest incident happened on June 24 but a similar incident also happened on March 9. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

Rama Muraleetharan’s home in Cedar Park Gardens was first damaged on March 9. Just after midnight on June 24 he was awoken by the familiar sound of breaking glass.

The accountant, 29, who is chairman of the Chadwell Heath South Residents’ Association, said as soon as he heard the sound he knew his home had been attacked again. Luckily no one was hurt.

Around 12.20am two bricks were thrown at the living room window and porch window, causing it to shatter.

Rama said he saw a masked man, wearing dark clothing, running away from the scene into Wangey Road.

Rama has lived in Cedar Park Gardens his entire life and has long complained to the council about anti-social behaviour in the area in recent years. Picture: Rama MuraleetharanRama has lived in Cedar Park Gardens his entire life and has long complained to the council about anti-social behaviour in the area in recent years. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

Police did not catch the culprits from the March attack and are now trying to find anyone involved in the latest incident.

Rama said: “These attacks do not intimidate me, but naturally I fear for my own family’s safety. They should not have to suffer from my actions to protect my neighbourhood.”

You may also want to watch:

Rama has lived in the Cedar Park Gardens house all his life and he has long complained to the council about anti-social behaviour in the area and excessive noise from commercial premises.

The living room window was also damaged. Picture: Rama MuraleetharanThe living room window was also damaged. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

A council spokesperson said: “The police are aware of reports of anti-social behaviour at the site and are investigating.

“In the meantime, we would urge residents to report any concerns via the Report It facility on our website, through their ward councillors, or directly with the police.”

Following the latest attack a group of neighbours banded together to patrol Cedar Park Gardens for several nights.

Rama said: “Our community remains united, and intends to bring those responsible to justice.”

Chadwell ward councillor Anne Sachs and Ilford South MP Sam Tarry have both visited the family since the incident to offer their help.

Police said there have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.

The residents’ association is willing to reward anyone who comes forward to the Chadwell Safer Neighbourhood Police Team with information about these attacks.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

Woodford Green man pleads guilty to making 250 indecent images of children for the second time in two years

Martin Sparks plead guilty to making more than 200 indecent images of children, despite being subject to the same offence. Picture: Metropolitan Police

‘It’s something money can’t buy, it’s being you’: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust transgender nurse celebrates acceptance in Pride Month

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT

Gants Hill teen runs 170km - one step for every homeless person in London

Declan Peters, 18, is going to run 170km, the equivalent of East London to Birmingham, to raise money for the homeless. Picture: Declan Peters

Recorder letters: Percy Ingle, shops reopening, Brexit, congestion charge and Black Lives Matter

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Most Read

Have you seen this man? Police looking for him for Ilford station assault

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police would like to speak to him about an assault on railway staff on April 5. Picture: British Transport Police

Woodford Green man pleads guilty to making 250 indecent images of children for the second time in two years

Martin Sparks plead guilty to making more than 200 indecent images of children, despite being subject to the same offence. Picture: Metropolitan Police

‘It’s something money can’t buy, it’s being you’: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust transgender nurse celebrates acceptance in Pride Month

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT

Gants Hill teen runs 170km - one step for every homeless person in London

Declan Peters, 18, is going to run 170km, the equivalent of East London to Birmingham, to raise money for the homeless. Picture: Declan Peters

Recorder letters: Percy Ingle, shops reopening, Brexit, congestion charge and Black Lives Matter

All Percy Ingle bakeries are due to close after 66 years in business. Picture: Google

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Chadwell Heath home attacked by brick thrower for second time in three months

Rama Muraleetharan's broken porch window, where someone threw a brick through it again. Picture: Rama Muraleetharan

Coronavirus: County cricket cleared to start on August 1

Essex celebrate winning the County Championship title in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ilford manager Fowell steps aside for personal reasons after fighting off relegation

Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

West Ham reveal new home kit to celebrate their 125th anniversary next season

Mark Noble in West Ham United's 125th anniversary kit (Pic: Marc Sethi)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 29

Germany's Steffi Graf in action