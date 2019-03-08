Exclusive

Revealed: Where Redbridge's speed cameras have caught the fastest dangerous drivers since 2015

Traffic camera on the A12 in Wanstead Archant

Two dangerous drivers both caught travelling at 100mph down the A12 in Goodmayes and Newbury Park recorded the fastest speeds captured by the borough's speed cameras in the last four years, the Recorder can reveal.

But a Freedom of Information Request (FOI) to the Metropolitan Police has revealed that top-speed offences in the borough have fallen since 2015 - when that vehicle was captured on camera on the A12 Eastern Avenue's junction with Hainault Road.

That year's second highest speed of 95mph was also clocked by the same camera.

In fact, perhaps unsurprisingly, the A12 is responsible for the fastest speeds in each of the last four years.

And in 2016 that same camera on the junction with Hainault Road was once again the venue for the higest recorded speed - though this had fallen to 89mph.

In 2017 the fastest speed, once again of 100mph was recorded a little further west on the A12, at the junction with Aldborough Road South in Newbury Park.

And in 2018 and so far this year, cameras on the A12 near its junction with Somerville Road have been triggered by the borough's fastest speeds, of 94 and 69mph respectively.

That means that since 2015, the highest speeds recorded by speed cameras in the borough have fallen from 100mph to 69mph.

Whilst that is certainly good news, the trend is even more impressive in neighbouring borough Havering, where highest recorded speeds have dropped from 105mph - again on the A12 - to 51mph.

The Met are currently conducting an ongoing operation across London in a bid to help achieve the Mayor of London's Vision Zero, which hopes to eliminate road fatalities in the city by 2041.

Operation Road Challenge began back in July, and involves officers using speed cameras as well as drones and other technology to target dangerous drivers across the capital.

Mandy McGregor, Head of Transport for London's Transport Policing, added: "The devastation caused by road trauma is completely unacceptable, which is why we are working closely with the Met to crack down on dangerous and careless behaviour.

"Operation Road Challenge will help us ensure that offenders who have total disregard for the law and the safety of others are removed from our roads.

"We are committed to cracking down on the highest risk offenders and will continue to do so until we reach our Vision Zero ambition."

And Det Supt Andy Cox, of the Met's Road and Transport Policing Command, added: "The operational plan provides a coordinated, efficient and effective response to deny high risk and dangerous individuals the use of London's roads.

"Specifically targeting subjects in those areas of London suffering from high volumes of fatal and serious collisions, this will contribute towards the strategic aim of the Mayor's Vision Zero action plan to reducing serious and fatal collisions in London zero by 2041."