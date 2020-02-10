'This cycle of violence cannot continue': Redbridge reacts as incidents in Goodmayes and Ilford see three stabbed on Saturday

Two teenagers were stabbed during an incident in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes on Saturday evening, Picture: Mohammed Shahazan Archant

The leader of Redbridge Council has urged the government to take swift action to tackle rising levels of knife crime after three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Goodmayes and Ilford on Saturday.

A man remains in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed at a house in The Drive, Ilford, on Saturday afternoon (February 8).

Police were called to the scene by the London Ambulance Service at 3.46pm on Saturday, February 8.

One man was arrested nearby on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Later that day, at around 8.10pm, two teenagers were stabbed during an altercation in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes.

They were taken to hospital, where doctors confirmed their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Redbridge Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal took to social media to reassure the public that emergency services were dealing with those responsible.

He said: "Over the weekend more senseless violence took place in incidents in Ilford. I have been briefed by the Borough Commander and the Mayor's office and am reassured the perpetrators have been arrested.

"This cycle of violence cannot continue. We are facing unprecedented levels of knife crime on our streets. The Government must act now to prevent further pain & suffering."

And the council's deputy leader, Cllr Kam Rai, added: "Saddened and angry to hear about the stabbings in Redbridge, regional and national government hold the levers of power and need to act now.

"They've sat on their hands and failed to lead a strategy to prevent this, we'll demand answers."

Labour's Ilford South MP Sam Tarry also took to Twitter to share his reaction to the news.

He said: "Saddened to get news of another stabbing in Ilford earlier today.

"Thoughts as ever with family and loved ones of those involved.

"We need public health based approach more than ever to end the violence."

Redbridge's Conservative London Assembly member Keith Prince called for anyone with information on the incidents to contact the authorities.

He said: "Really upsetting that we have seen yet another stabbing in Ilford earlier today my thoughts are with the family.

"If you have any information please dial 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

A spokeswoman for the police said enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD 7069 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.