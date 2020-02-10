Search

Advanced search

'This cycle of violence cannot continue': Redbridge reacts as incidents in Goodmayes and Ilford see three stabbed on Saturday

PUBLISHED: 08:26 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:45 10 February 2020

Two teenagers were stabbed during an incident in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes on Saturday evening, Picture: Mohammed Shahazan

Two teenagers were stabbed during an incident in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes on Saturday evening, Picture: Mohammed Shahazan

Archant

The leader of Redbridge Council has urged the government to take swift action to tackle rising levels of knife crime after three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Goodmayes and Ilford on Saturday.

A man remains in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed at a house in The Drive, Ilford, on Saturday afternoon (February 8).

Police were called to the scene by the London Ambulance Service at 3.46pm on Saturday, February 8.

One man was arrested nearby on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Later that day, at around 8.10pm, two teenagers were stabbed during an altercation in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes.

They were taken to hospital, where doctors confirmed their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Redbridge Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal took to social media to reassure the public that emergency services were dealing with those responsible.

He said: "Over the weekend more senseless violence took place in incidents in Ilford. I have been briefed by the Borough Commander and the Mayor's office and am reassured the perpetrators have been arrested.

"This cycle of violence cannot continue. We are facing unprecedented levels of knife crime on our streets. The Government must act now to prevent further pain & suffering."

You may also want to watch:

And the council's deputy leader, Cllr Kam Rai, added: "Saddened and angry to hear about the stabbings in Redbridge, regional and national government hold the levers of power and need to act now.

"They've sat on their hands and failed to lead a strategy to prevent this, we'll demand answers."

Labour's Ilford South MP Sam Tarry also took to Twitter to share his reaction to the news.

He said: "Saddened to get news of another stabbing in Ilford earlier today.

"Thoughts as ever with family and loved ones of those involved.

"We need public health based approach more than ever to end the violence."

Redbridge's Conservative London Assembly member Keith Prince called for anyone with information on the incidents to contact the authorities.

He said: "Really upsetting that we have seen yet another stabbing in Ilford earlier today my thoughts are with the family.

"If you have any information please dial 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

A spokeswoman for the police said enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD 7069 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related articles

Most Read

Two teenagers hospitalised after stabbing in Goodmayes while police hunt suspect

Two males in their mid-teens were stabbed on Kinfauns Road in Goodmayes on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Ilford home during the day

One man, in his mid-30s, is in critical condition after being stabbed at a home in Ilford during the day on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

‘This cycle of violence cannot continue’: Redbridge reacts as incidents in Goodmayes and Ilford see three stabbed on Saturday

Two teenagers were stabbed during an incident in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes on Saturday evening, Picture: Mohammed Shahazan

Robbers sentenced for terrying knife-point attacks on sex workers

The men caught on CCTV. Picture: Met Police

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Most Read

Two teenagers hospitalised after stabbing in Goodmayes while police hunt suspect

Two males in their mid-teens were stabbed on Kinfauns Road in Goodmayes on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Ilford home during the day

One man, in his mid-30s, is in critical condition after being stabbed at a home in Ilford during the day on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

‘This cycle of violence cannot continue’: Redbridge reacts as incidents in Goodmayes and Ilford see three stabbed on Saturday

Two teenagers were stabbed during an incident in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes on Saturday evening, Picture: Mohammed Shahazan

Robbers sentenced for terrying knife-point attacks on sex workers

The men caught on CCTV. Picture: Met Police

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

O’s coach Embleton ‘frustrated’ to draw with Macclesfield

O's head coach Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Women’s football: Essex 3 Middlesex 2

Essex Women face the camera (pic Nicky Hayes)

‘This cycle of violence cannot continue’: Redbridge reacts as incidents in Goodmayes and Ilford see three stabbed on Saturday

Two teenagers were stabbed during an incident in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes on Saturday evening, Picture: Mohammed Shahazan

Man charged with attempted murder over alleged Ilford stabbing as police confirm victim is stable in hospital

One man, in his mid-30s, is in critical condition after being stabbed at a home in Ilford during the day on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

‘Frustrating waste of resources’: Missed GP appointments in Redbridge cost £2.5m last year

Missed GP appointments in Redbridge cost the NHS millions of pounds last year. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Images
Drive 24