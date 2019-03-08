Redbridge man denies murdering 20-year-old outside Ilford Station

Che Morrison was fatally stabbed outside Ilford Station in February. Photo: Met Police Archant

A 20-year-old man from Redbridge has denied murdering another 20-year-old who was killed during a fight outside Ilford Station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Florent Okende appeared at the Old Bailey this morning (Wednesday, May 22), where he pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder over the death of Che Morrison outside the TfL Rail station in Cranbrook Road during the incident on February 26.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Morrison died at the scene from a single stab wound to the chest.

Police officers were called to the station at 8.48pm and Mr Morrison was pronounced dead at 9.16pm.

Okende, of Eastern Avenue, has also been charged with possession of cannabis, but denies this count as well.

His trial is due to begin at the same court on Monday, July 15.