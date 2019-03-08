Search

Redbridge landlord handed £25,000 court bill after council caught him renting out five death trap properties

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 October 2019

Barkingside Magistrate's Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A rogue landlord from Grays who rented out unsafe, unlicensed properties in Redbridge that endangered the lives of 56 of his tenants has been ordered to pay £25,165.

Council enforcement officers discovered Mindaugas Cikanavicius, from Palmerston Road, Grays, was operating five properties in Redbridge as houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) without a licence.

The properties were also found to be potential death traps after having virtually no fire safety measures in place to protect tenants, including smoke alarms and fire blankets in the kitchen.

During his appearance at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Friday October 11, Cikanavicius, 37, pleaded guilty to operating unlicensed, overcrowded and unsafe HMOs.

He was hit with fines of £14,800 and ordered to pay costs of £10,105. A victim surcharge of £260 was also imposed.

During sentencing the judge stated Cikanavicius had "56 vulnerable people in his properties and if there had been a fire there would have been some deaths on his hands".

The borough's cabinet member for housing and homelessness, Cllr Farah Hussain, said: "It is completely unacceptable that people should be living in conditions that put their lives at risk.

"This landlord showed a complete disregard for the safety of his tenants and it's only right that he now faces the full weight of the law.

"We take a zero-tolerance approach to landlords of this type and will continue to crack down on all suspected HMOs and unlicensed properties to root out rogue operators in the borough."

Licensing is mandatory for all HMOs, as well as the 79 per cent of the private rental sector in Redbridge covered by the council's selective licensing scheme.

Those who do not comply face being prosecuted or fined.

Property owners or agents can apply for a licence on our website.

The council has signed up to the Mayor of London's Rogue Landlords and Letting Agents Checker, a free online tool which allows Londoners to check if a landlord or letting agent has been convicted of any housing offences.

Eight hours of terror: Ilford Uber driver forced on harrowing 220-mile journey by suspected criminals

An Uber driver from Ilford has spoken out after he was forced on a 220-mile journey by suspected criminals. Picture: PA Images/Laura Dale

‘We will disrupt them’: Two Ilford brothels shut down after raids by council and police officers

High enforcement visibility in Ilford Lane has led to an increase in pop-up brothels in the area, police said. Picture: Met Police

‘Expect the unexpected’ at Ilford’s new escape room attraction

Valentines Mansion. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford businessman wins ‘disruptive entrepreneur’ accolade

Ilford businessman Deepak Tailor was named ‘Disruptive Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the London Asian Business Awards. Picture: Deepak Tailor

Redbridge Council plans to spend £45m buying and refurbishing 150 homes to ‘quickly increase affordable housing stock’

Redbridge Council plans to boost its affordable housing stock by spending £45m on 150 new homes. Picture: PA Images/Victoria Jones

