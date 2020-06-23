Search

Trial of Redbridge councillor accused of electoral fraud postponed until September

PUBLISHED: 15:02 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 23 June 2020

The trial of Redbridge councillor Chaudhary Mohammed Iqbal is due to take place in September. Picture: Ken Mears

The trial of a Redbridge councillor charged with electoral fraud has been postponed until September due to the pandemic.

Chaudhary Mohammed Iqbal, Labour councillor for Loxford, is accused of “making false statements in candidate nomination papers” during the 2018 local election.

He pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 22 and chose to be tried by jury at a crown court. A trial date was initially set for June 19.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson revealed the charges “relate to false declarations by Iqbal regarding his address”.

Local councillors must be registered to vote in the area they represent or have lived, worked or owned property there for at least a year before the election.

The Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Iqbal was interviewed under caution on September 19 and subsequently charged as above on March 27.”

A council spokesperson confirmed previously that Cllr Iqbal was still serving as a councillor.

He is due to face trial at Southwark Crown Court on September 3, almost a full year after he was interviewed.

