Six hauled before court as Redbridge Council cracks down on blue badge fraudsters

Redbridge Council is cracking down on blue badge fraudsters. Picture: Rhiannon Long Archant

Redbridge Council has prosecuted six blue badge cheats as part of a major crackdown on abuse of the parking permits.

Magistrates handed down fines and costs totalling nearly £4,000 to the fraudsters caught misusing blue badges on the borough's streets.

They described the offences as 'despicable' at the hearing on May 24 at Barkingside Magistrates' Court.

Samiya Siddique, 45, of Twyford Road, Ilford pleaded guilty to wrongful use of a disabled person's badge issued by Croydon Council, to park in Kenneth More Road, Ilford in December 2018. The badge had been reported stolen. Fine £300, costs £312.50, victim surcharge £30.

Oksana Vestort, 40, Ley Street, Ilford pleaded guilty to wrongful use of a disabled person's badge issued by Redbridge Council, to park at the Town Hall Car Park, Chadwick Road, Ilford in December 2018. Fine £300, costs £312.50, victim surcharge £30.

Michelle Crown, 63, Crownfield Avenue, Ilford pleaded guilty to wrongful use of a disabled person's badge issued by Redbridge Council, to park in Ley Street, Ilford in December 2018. Fine £300, costs £312.50, victim surcharge £30.

Lipa Chowdhury, 40, Glandford Way, Chadwell Heath, Romford pleaded guilty to wrongful use of a disabled person's badge issued by Redbridge Council, to park in the Town Hall Car Park, Chadwick Road, Ilford in December 2018. Fine £300, costs £312.50, victim surcharge £30.

Ayesha Majid Anwar, 37, Edwina Gardens, Ilford pleaded guilty to wrongful use of a disabled person's badge issued by Redbridge Council, to park in the Town Hall Car Park, Chadwick Road, Ilford in December 2018. Fine £300, costs £312.50, victim surcharge £30.

Amir Aslam Raja, 71, Thorold Road, Ilford pleaded guilty to wrongful use of a disabled person's badge issued by Redbridge Council, to park in Kenneth More Road, Ilford in December 2018. Fine £300, costs £312.50, victim surcharge £30.

The court proceedings mark the start of a tougher approach to people who abuse blue badges, which help people with serious mobility issues and disabilities manage their lives more easily through greater freedom and flexibility to park in the borough.

Cllr Helen Coomb, cabinet member for transformation and engagement, said: "Blue badges are a vital lifeline for many of our most vulnerable residents, helping them maintain independence and access to their local community.

"Abuse has been going on for too long and we are taking a zero-tolerance approach to the selfish criminals who reduce parking spaces for genuine permit holders who truly need them. These prosecutions send a very clear message: if you misuse a blue badge, we will find you out and you will be prosecuted.

"We are committed to protecting disabled parking provision and I'm pleased to say there are more prosecutions on the way."

Blue badges can only be used by the named badge holder, either as a passenger or driver. Misuse is a criminal offence and can result in a maximum fine of £1,000.

For more information on the blue badge scheme in Redbridge, go to www.redbridge.gov.uk/parking/blue-badge/.

To report suspected blue badge fraud, call 0800 633 5267 or email whistleblow@redbridge.gov.uk.