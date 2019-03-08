Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Former special constable from Redbridge stole £9k from department store

PUBLISHED: 15:49 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 14 August 2019

The special constable was investigated by the Seriouis Crime Unit. Picture: Ellena Cruse

The special constable was investigated by the Seriouis Crime Unit. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Archant

A former Met Police special constable from Redbridge stole almost £9,000 from a shop he had previously worked at.

Moshin Nadeem, 27, of Babbacombe Gardens, was investigated by the organisation's Serious Crime Unit after his fraudulent activity came to light.

It was discovered that Nadeem took approximately £8,919.73 over a three month period from a chain department store between June and November 2017.

You may also want to watch:

Nadeem pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position and was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court to four months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months on Wednesday, August 14.

He was also ordered to complete 150 hours' unpaid work and a 10-day rehabilitation activity

Nadeem resigned from his special constable role on September 14, 2018.

A gross misconduct review will now be carried out by the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS).

Most Read

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Woman in ‘critical condition’ after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Plans submitted to demolish Ilford building and erect five-storey hotel

A five-storey tower could be built in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Timber: Ilford man escapes death by “matter of inches” after 60ft tree crashes down in wind

Picture: Premier Security & Fire

‘This cannot continue’: Campaign launched to end ‘discriminatory’ health provision in Ilford South

Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Most Read

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Woman in ‘critical condition’ after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Plans submitted to demolish Ilford building and erect five-storey hotel

A five-storey tower could be built in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

Timber: Ilford man escapes death by “matter of inches” after 60ft tree crashes down in wind

Picture: Premier Security & Fire

‘This cannot continue’: Campaign launched to end ‘discriminatory’ health provision in Ilford South

Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers player ratings: Disappointing display, but bright return for Kandi

Elliot Justham of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

Embleton disappointed with lack of chances in recent defeats

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton looks on from the touchline at Moss Ross (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham have tough day on first day of VAR

VAR check decides Manchester City's Raheem Sterling's third goal is disallowed during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Boss Taylor accepts Daggers fans chanting against them in Boreham Wood defeat

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

Redbridge suffer first league defeat

Micky Wetherall, manager of Redbridge. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists