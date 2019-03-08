Former special constable from Redbridge stole £9k from department store

A former Met Police special constable from Redbridge stole almost £9,000 from a shop he had previously worked at.

Moshin Nadeem, 27, of Babbacombe Gardens, was investigated by the organisation's Serious Crime Unit after his fraudulent activity came to light.

It was discovered that Nadeem took approximately £8,919.73 over a three month period from a chain department store between June and November 2017.

Nadeem pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position and was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court to four months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months on Wednesday, August 14.

He was also ordered to complete 150 hours' unpaid work and a 10-day rehabilitation activity

Nadeem resigned from his special constable role on September 14, 2018.

A gross misconduct review will now be carried out by the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS).