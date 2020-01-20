Seven Kings stabbings: Mayor of London, Leader of Redbridge Council and Ilford South MP react as three knifed to death

Police at the scene of a triple stabbing in Elmstead Road. Picture: PA

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said his thoughts are with the Seven Kings community today after three men were stabbed to death in the street during "a disturbance" last night.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance in Elmstead Road, Seven Kings, on Sunday at 7.38pm. All three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said the victims are believed to be aged in their 20s or 30s.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that extra police enforcement powers have been authorised for the whole of Redbridge borough until Monday at 8am.

He said: "I'm in touch with senior Met police officers and local representatives after a serious incident in Redbridge tonight, where three men have lost their lives.

"My thoughts are with their families and the local community at this dreadful time.

"Extra police enforcement powers have been authorised for the whole of Redbridge borough until 8am tomorrow."

The leader of Redbridge Council, Councillor Jas Athwal, revealed he had also been in touch with the appropriate authorities.

Late last night he said: "I have been in touch with the Borough Commander and will continue to be throughout the night as police work to catch the perpetrators.

If you have any information please immediately contact the police."

And, as news was confirmed that all three victims had died, he added: "A deeply distressing night has just got a lot worse. Deeply saddened by the deaths of three young men in Seven kings as a result of knife crime.

"I have asked for extra police resources. The mayor has promised every help that is needed and the council will assist in any way it can."

The new MP for Ilford South, Sam Tarry, also took to social media to express his shock at the incident when the initial news that the first victim had died broke.

He wrote: "Heartbroken to find out that three people have been stabbed in Seven Kings, Ilford, tonight.

"With one sadly dead already, my heart goes out to the victims families.

"Anyone with info should call 101 and quote CAD6374/19JAN or contact Crimestoppers UK anonymously on 0800 555 111."

The 86 bus route remains on diversion at Seven Kings High Road. The road remains closed between Seven Kings Station and New Road.

New Road and Elmstead Road also both remain closed.

Ch Supt Steve Clayman, of the Met's East Area Command Unit, said: "While enquiries into this tragic incident are at an early stage, this is likely to be a triple homicide investigation.

"I must retain an open mind as to any motive as we are in the early stages of establishing the full circumstances."

The London Ambulance Service said they had been called to reports of a stabbing outside of Seven Kings station.

A spokesman said: "We sent a number of resources including three ambulances, three medics in response cars, two critical care paramedics, two incident response officers and our hazardous areas response team (HART). We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"Sadly, despite the efforts of medics, three males were pronounced dead at the scene."

No arrests have yet been made.

Formal identification of the deceased has yet to take place, and officers are working on informing the next of kin.

Post-mortem examinations have also yet to be arranged.