Serial rapist finally convicted of murdering Hainault woman 11 years ago

A violent rapist who preyed on lone women in the dark has today been convicted of murdering one of his victims more than a decade ago.

Aman Vyas, 35, was found guilty of the murder of Hainault woman Michelle Samaraweera and five counts of rape, causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He had pleaded guilty to a separate count of rape at an earlier hearing.

Croydon Crown Court heard Vyas had been extradited from India to face trial for the crimes committed against four women in Walthamstow between March and May 2009.

Vyas was 24 at the time, living in Walthamstow and working at a dry cleaner’s. His four victims ranged in age from their thirties to fifties.

Vyas’ first victim was followed into her block of flats before she was raped and beaten in her own home shortly after midnight on March 24, 2009.

He threatened his second victim before violently raping her in an alleyway just after midnight a monht later on April 22.

A week after that Vyas followed his third victim from a shop before attacking her and raping her in a churchyard in the early hours of April 29.

Ms Samaraweera, 35, who lived in Kielder Close, was his final victim. She was attacked as she left a late night supermarket on May 30. She was raped and left in a children’s play area with all her shopping before a passer-by discovered her body in the morning. Post-mortem examinations found that Ms Samaraweera had died as a result of pressure to her neck.

Vyas fled the UK one month after her death. But a 2010 public appeal which included CCCTV images of a person of interest that police wanted to identify, raised the suspicions of Vyas’ former employer who recognised him and contacted the police. Vyas was extradited back to the UK from India in October 2019.

Following his conviction Aisling Hosein, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This has been a long and arduous journey for the victims and their families who have waited more than a decade for Aman Vyas to be held accountable for his depraved actions.

“These were violent attacks by a sexual predator who prowled Walthamstow by night looking for lone women.

“I would like to highlight the courage of the victims who came forward to assist in bringing this man to justice and those that bravely gave evidence in court against their attacker.

“I would also like to thank all the criminal justice partners involved in extraditing Vyas.

“I hope today’s verdict will provide some comfort to the victims and their families – and in particular for the loved ones of Michelle Samaraweera, who were finally able to get justice for her murder. Our thoughts remain with them all at this time.”

Vyas will be sentenced at Croydon Crown Court on August 21.