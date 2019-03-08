Quiz night in Goodmayes will raise funds for London's Air Ambulance

A social group in Redbridge has organised a quiz night to raise funds for London's Air Ambulance.

Redbridge 18 Plus is hosting the event at Goodmayes Community Centre in Green Lane, Goodmayes on June 1 from 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

The members visited the London's Air Ambulance at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel and now want to raise funds for the charity.

Quiz entry will be £6 and there will be a raffle. Any donation towards the charity will be welcome.

Other activities the group organises are day trips and holidays, one of which is a trip to the Norfolk Broads.

The members took turns in steering the boats to various locations including picturesque villages and nature trails and sighting various birds, windmills and yachts along the way.

Member Francesca Barclay said: "There are quite a few events the group organises for people to enjoy. Also the quiz is good opportunity to raise money for charity."

For more information, contact Fran on 0208 554 1364 or Trevor on 0208 553 0947 or visit www.redbridge18plus.org.