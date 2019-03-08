Police admit they had no follow up plan with Ilford station drug dealers: ‘ We gave out some CBOs and hoped’

Police admitted they need to think more creatively to solve the drug dealing problem at Ilford Station.

After a series of successful operations in Cranbrook Road and surrounding areas which resulted in several dealers being put behind bars,

an officer has confirmed that new gangs simply fill the void.

Speaking at the crime external scrutiny meeting, police superintendent Mark Long said “we need to think more widely, how to solve it”.

“We do need a follow-up plan,” he added.

“We had a big bang with no follow-up and gave out some Criminal Behaviour Orders (CBOs) and hoped.

“But new gangs just filled that space”.

Redbridge Council leader, Councillor Jas Athwal asked the superintendent why the police have not adapted to the situation.

“Why has it taken time to respond to this?” he said.

“The impetuous seems to be on problem-solving after it has happened and they keep coming back.

“We will go through this in our (private) meeting on Thursday.”