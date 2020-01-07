First picture released of injured Pc hit by car in Woodford Green as wife appeals for witnesses

The wife of a police officer seriously injured after a car struck him in Woodford Green has made an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The wife of the police officer seriously injured in a collision in Woodford Green has made an appeal for information. Picture: Donna Casey The wife of the police officer seriously injured in a collision in Woodford Green has made an appeal for information. Picture: Donna Casey

Donna Casey, the wife of Pc Jon Casey, posted a picture of her husband's injuries on social media in a bid to get witnesses to come forward following the incident in the early hours of Monday, January 6.

Posting on Facebook, Mrs Casey said: "This is my husband Jon Casey who is the police offer that was run over today in Woodford Bridge by driver of car that failed to stop for police.

"He is a father of three boys, a son, a brother and my best friend."

At 12.10am on Monday, January 6, officers indicated for a grey Mini Cooper to stop in Chigwell Road, near Saint Barnabas Road in South Woodford. It failed to stop and a pursuit was authorised.

Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell in the early hours of Monday morning? Picture: Met Police Did you see this car in Woodford Green or Chigwell in the early hours of Monday morning? Picture: Met Police

Officers positioned themselves on Chigwell Road, Woodford Green, near Gaynes Hill Road and the M11 overpass, in wait of the vehicle.

As the vehicle approached, Pc Casey attempted to deploy a stinger when he was struck by the car.

The vehicle then sped away from the scene.

The London Ambulance Service attended and the officer was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

Fast-paced enquiries took place to locate the suspect vehicle and it was located a short time later at about 12.45am abandoned in Woolhampton Way, Chigwell.

The vehicle was on false '67' year plates.

A 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have both been released under investigation and enquiries continue to trace the driver.

Detectives have released an image of the suspect vehicle and are appealing for information of its movements before and after the incident.

Det Sgt Jose-Paulo Qureshi said: "The officer was simply doing his duty when he was struck by the vehicle and was seriously injured - he's lucky not to have been killed.

"The suspects fled the scene, despite knowing they had hit an officer, leaving him seriously injured in the road. We are working around the clock to find the people responsible.

"I would appeal to those who were involved to do the right thing and hand yourself in.

"I'd also appeal to members of the public to help us with our investigation. Did you see a grey Mini Cooper on '67' plates driving erratically or at speed in the Woodford Green or Chigwell areas between midnight and 12.45am on Monday, January 6?

"If you have any information about this vehicle, or dash cam footage, please get in touch with us as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call the Incident Room on 020 8597 4874, police on 101 quoting CAD 0043/6JAN or the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.