Serving police officer charged with two sexual offences

A serving police officer in the East Area Command Unit has been charged with two sexual offences.

Det Sgt Benjamin McNish was charged with observing a person doing a private act contrary to section 67(1) and (5) of the Sexual Offences Act on Monday, February 18.

He is also charged with possessing extreme pornography on or before February 18.

Det Sgt McNish was not on duty at the time of the alleged sexual offences.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 17. He was charged following an investigation by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.