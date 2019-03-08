Search

Police name man found dead in Aldborough Hatch as detectives urge those that knew him to come forward

PUBLISHED: 21:35 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:35 05 November 2019

Metropolitan Police officers have confirmed the man found dead in Aldborough Hatch was 57-year-old Vladislavs Radionovs. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Murder detectives have named the 57-year-old man found dead in a rural lane in Aldborough Hatch as they launch an appeal for anyone who saw him in the days before his death to come forward.

At 6.12am on Saturday, November 2, police were called to reports of an unresponsive man found lying on a stretch of grass just off Oaks Lane by Aldborough Hatch Farm.

Officers attended.

At the scene, Vladislavs Radionovs, 57, who was of no fixed UK address, was declared dead by London Ambulance Service paramedics.

A post mortem examination held at East Ham Mortuary on Sunday, November 3 found the cause of death to be a head injury.

Mr Radionovs was a Latvian national. His next of kin have been notified.

Det Ch Insp Katherine Goodwin, who is leading the investigation, said: "Vladislavs Radionovs was found on a footpath in the area of Aldborough Hatch Farm which is off Oaks Lane.

"While we remain open minded, I believe it is likely that Mr Radionovs was taken to the path after being assaulted somewhere else and was left there at some time between late on the evening of Friday, November 1 and the early hours on Saturday morning when he was found.

"I am keen to speak with anyone who was in the area during that time.

"Were you walking your dog in the area? Did you jog or cycle in the area? Did you notice any vehicles acting suspiciously?

"If you knew Vladislavs, when was the last time you saw him?

"I am trying to piece together a picture of his life in the days and weeks prior to the discovery of his body.

"If you know anything, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please do contact us."

Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives on incident room number 0208 785 8244 or call 101 quoting CAD 1823/02 November.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

