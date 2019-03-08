Police issue CCTV footage of missing Newham man who was 'chased and pushed into car' in Ilford

Aron's partner has issued a passionate appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Police have issued CCTV footage of the last known sighting of a Newham man who has been missing for a month after being pushed into a car in Ilford.

His partner has also issued a passionate appeal for information to find him and bring him home.

Aron Kato, 28, was last seen being pushed into a car in Ley Street, Ilford, shortly after 4.30am on April 18.

CCTV footage released by police today (Tuesday, May 21) shows Aron being chased and then pushed to the ground by an unidentified man.

Aron, who is the father of a three-month-old baby, has not made any contact with his friends or family since April 18 and police are very concerned for his welfare.

The search to find Aron is being led by detectives from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command. The case is currently being treated as a missing person investigation.

Seven men, aged from 25 to 39, have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap. They have all been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman said: "Aron had recently become a father and his disappearance is very much out of character. There has been no sighting of Aron for a month and, as you can imagine, his family are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety.

"Aron was last seen being forced into an, as yet unrecovered, dark coloured BMW hatchback, with the registration RF12 0ZA, in Ley Street, Ilford. I would appeal to anyone who knows the whereabouts of that car or the occupants to contact police immediately on 020 8721 4005."

Aron's partner Chanel Naidoo said: "Aron was taken from us and we haven't seen or heard from him since. On that day, we went out with our son and his niece bowling and to the park as Aron loved taking the kids out.

"That evening he left us to go out with his friends, he called me at midnight and told me he loved us and he was going home. But the next morning I knew something was wrong when his phone was going to voicemail and he never came home and his family hadn't seen him either.

"We are all so worried and we just want him home. We miss and love him so much, Aron is the kindest and most caring person and he is the best partner, father, son, brother and uncle and we need him home back with us where he should be. His son is now 15 weeks old and he needs his father.

"Aron would spend every day with his son he would never miss any appointments. He was the proudest father and his son was his world. He always wanted his own little family and he finally got it. For us to find ourselves in this situation we can't even describe what we are going through as a family right now.

"No one deserves this and Aron needs to be found. It's been too long without him. Anyone that knows Aron knows that he is the most bubbly, happy, genuine family man who would do anything to help anyone and he would always go out of his way to make sure we were all looked after.

"He would never let anyone down and was always there for all of us and we will never let him down. We will always be here for him especially when he needs us the most at a time like this. We will never give up on him.

"We just need him home and we pray that he is safe and returns back to us. We love him so much. Please help us to find Aron. We all need our Aron back."

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.