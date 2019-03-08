Video

Police in riot gear carry out drugs raid in Wanstead

Police in Merino Close. Picture: Niggs Archant

Droves of police in riot gear descended on a quiet Wanstead side street early on Wednesday morning (June 19) to carry out a drugs raid.

Video footage from the scene shows 16 police officers in full riot gear assembling in Merino Close after getting out of two police vans.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed: "At around 5.45ham on Wednesday, June 19, officers executed a drugs warrant at a residential address in Wanstead.

"A search of the property was carried out and a quantity of drugs seized.

"A woman, aged in her 50s, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

"She was taken into police custody and later released under investigation."