Police in riot gear carry out drugs raid in Wanstead

PUBLISHED: 16:11 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 21 June 2019

Police in Merino Close. Picture: Niggs

Police in Merino Close. Picture: Niggs

Droves of police in riot gear descended on a quiet Wanstead side street early on Wednesday morning (June 19) to carry out a drugs raid.

Video footage from the scene shows 16 police officers in full riot gear assembling in Merino Close after getting out of two police vans.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed: "At around 5.45ham on Wednesday, June 19, officers executed a drugs warrant at a residential address in Wanstead.

"A search of the property was carried out and a quantity of drugs seized.

"A woman, aged in her 50s, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

"She was taken into police custody and later released under investigation."

Drivers to be fined for driving past seven Redbridge schools after £200k grant from Mayor of London

The scheme will be rolled out to even more schools, thanks to £200k from City Hall. Picture: PA

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson after A406 fire in Ilford

The A406 southbound entry slip road at Ilford is closed following a fire in which two men suffered serious burns. Picture: Ellena Cruse

KMT will be demolished and replaced with 900 capacity theatre with basement pool and Library

Redbridge Council is inspired by the inside of Bridge Theatre: Picture: HaworthTompkins

A406 slip road at Ilford closed due to earlier fire

The A406 at Ilford is shut due to an earlier fire. Photo: Google

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ilford fire

The land behind the A406 where two men suffered serious burns from a fire. Picture: Ellena Cruse

