Video
Police in riot gear carry out drugs raid in Wanstead
PUBLISHED: 16:11 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 21 June 2019
Archant
Droves of police in riot gear descended on a quiet Wanstead side street early on Wednesday morning (June 19) to carry out a drugs raid.
Video footage from the scene shows 16 police officers in full riot gear assembling in Merino Close after getting out of two police vans.
A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed: "At around 5.45ham on Wednesday, June 19, officers executed a drugs warrant at a residential address in Wanstead.
"A search of the property was carried out and a quantity of drugs seized.
"A woman, aged in her 50s, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
"She was taken into police custody and later released under investigation."