Knifepoint robbery in broad daylight in Clayhall Park

Clayhall Park. Picture: Ellena Cruse Ellena Cruse

A man was robbed at knifepoint in Clayhall Park this week and police are appealing for help in finding the culprits.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Around 2pm on Tuesday, October 27 a man reported being threatened by two men with a knife who stole his phone and iPod,

No injuries were reported and enquiries by the East Area Command Unit continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 4847/27Oct.