Search

Advanced search

Knifepoint robbery in broad daylight in Clayhall Park

PUBLISHED: 09:42 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:42 30 October 2020

Clayhall Park. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Clayhall Park. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Ellena Cruse

A man was robbed at knifepoint in Clayhall Park this week and police are appealing for help in finding the culprits.

You may also want to watch:

Around 2pm on Tuesday, October 27 a man reported being threatened by two men with a knife who stole his phone and iPod,

No injuries were reported and enquiries by the East Area Command Unit continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 4847/27Oct.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham without in-form Michail Antonio for Liverpool trip

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (second right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton insists they’re missing fans ahead of big Bolton meeting

Conor Wilkinson scores the second Goal and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

Pressure is on FA Vase rivals Newbury Forest says Baker boss Harris

May & Baker players huddle during Redbridge vs May & Baker, FA Vase Football at Oakside Stadium on 19th September 2020

Have you seen Shavonni, 14, missing since October 22?

Have you seen Shavonni, 14, missing since Thursday, October 22? Picture: Met Police

Redbridge records more than 30 percent more deaths than 2019 so far

Office for National Statistics figures show 1,670 deaths were recorded in Redbridge between January and September – 35 percent more than by the same point last year.Picture: PA