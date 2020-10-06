Appeal for information in Goodmayes hit and run

Police are appealing for information to trace the driver involved in a hit and run in Goodmayes.

Officers were called just after 9.30am on Tuesday, September 29 to reports of a collision involving a white Ford Transit van and a 28-year-old woman in Betchworth Road.

The woman suffered bruising to her knee after she was hit by the van, which is believed to have reversed into her while she was crossing the road. It then drove off.

The driver is described as white, late 20s to early 30s, with blond hair. There was a passenger in the van.

Officers at East Area CID led by Det Sgt Dave Parrish are investigating.

Police are keeping an open mind about any possible motive and taking the matter very seriously.

Anyone who can help or may have dash can footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 1820/29Sep.