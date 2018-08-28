Men arrested after allegedly driving stolen car at police officers in South Woodford

No Met dogs were hurt. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Two suspects in a stolen vehicle allegedly “rammed” a police car and drove at officers in Woodford Green after a high-speed chase.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called today (Wednesday, January 30) at 3.37am to reports of a vehicle being stolen from Fitzalan Road, Finchley.

Two officers from the Met’s Dog Support Unit (DSU) responded and managed to track down the vehicle driving on Woodford New Road.

As the officers approached and turned on their blue lights, the Met claim the suspects rammed into the police vehicle before driving off.

The DSU then followed the vehicle which proceeded to come to a “dead end” in Rokeby Gardens.

One officer got out of his vehicle and approached the stolen car, but as he did the suspect was alleged to have driven at him.

He was able to move out of the way and used his baton to break the stolen vehicle’s window as it passed.

The suspect turned around in the dead end and allegedly drove directly at the police vehicle, “pushing it backwards” before crashing into a garden nearby.

The driver of the vehicle - a 23-year-old man - was subsequently arrested on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) and taking a vehicle and driving away (TDA).

Another occupant - a 21-year-old - fled the scene, but was tracked and detained by a police dog shortly after in St Albans Road.

They were arrested on suspicion of TDA and motor vehicle interference.

Both suspects have been taken to an east London police station where they remain in custody.

One police officer suffered an injury to his hand and abdomen but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Both intrepid Met Police Dogs were uninjured and remain in normal duty.

Chief Superintendent Karen Findlay from the Met’s taskforce said: “This is yet another example of the daily proactive and courageous work our taskforce dog handlers carry out to tackle violent crime across London.

“On this occasion, the two police constables who responded, and their trusted canine partners, went above and beyond to ensure these suspects were apprehended despite the violent efforts directed at them.

“The officers showed significant levels of bravery and we are ensuring all the deserved support and welfare is in place.”