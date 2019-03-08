Burglars escape police after reportedly driving stolen car through Barkingside shop front

Burlgarly reportedly drove a car through the shopfront of Spirit Designerwear in Barking High Street last Thursday. Picture: Google/Ken Mears Archant

Burglars are believed to have driven a stolen Ford Fiesta through a Barkingside shop front before making off with designer clothing and ramming a police car during their getaway.

Spirit menswear shop in Barkingside High Street. Picture: Ken Mears Spirit menswear shop in Barkingside High Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Police were called to reports of a burglary at Spirit designerwear, in High Street, at around 4.10am on Thursday, April 25.

“A vehicle was believed to have driven into the front of the shop, causing considerable damage to the glass frontage,” a Met police spokeswoman said.

She added that officers were tipped off about a Ford Fiesta believed to have been involved in the incident while travelling to the scene.

“The vehicle refused to stop for police and made off,” she said.

“It then rammed into the police vehicle before stopping in Roding Valley Way [in Wanstead].”

The suspects abandoned the car and ran off.

Officers searched the area with the assistance of dogs and a police helicopter but there was no trace of them.

The car has been recovered and has been identified as previously stolen, police confirmed.

There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.

Photos taken of the shop front on Thursday show its window and shutter completely missing.

The Recorder spoke to the shop's owner who did not wish to comment.

Contact police with information on 101 quoting 778/25APR.