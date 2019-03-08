Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Burglars escape police after reportedly driving stolen car through Barkingside shop front

PUBLISHED: 17:42 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 29 April 2019

Burlgarly reportedly drove a car through the shopfront of Spirit Designerwear in Barking High Street last Thursday. Picture: Google/Ken Mears

Burlgarly reportedly drove a car through the shopfront of Spirit Designerwear in Barking High Street last Thursday. Picture: Google/Ken Mears

Archant

Burglars are believed to have driven a stolen Ford Fiesta through a Barkingside shop front before making off with designer clothing and ramming a police car during their getaway.

Spirit menswear shop in Barkingside High Street. Picture: Ken Mears Spirit menswear shop in Barkingside High Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Police were called to reports of a burglary at Spirit designerwear, in High Street, at around 4.10am on Thursday, April 25.

“A vehicle was believed to have driven into the front of the shop, causing considerable damage to the glass frontage,” a Met police spokeswoman said.

She added that officers were tipped off about a Ford Fiesta believed to have been involved in the incident while travelling to the scene.

“The vehicle refused to stop for police and made off,” she said.

“It then rammed into the police vehicle before stopping in Roding Valley Way [in Wanstead].”

You may also want to watch:

The suspects abandoned the car and ran off.

Officers searched the area with the assistance of dogs and a police helicopter but there was no trace of them.

The car has been recovered and has been identified as previously stolen, police confirmed.

There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.

Photos taken of the shop front on Thursday show its window and shutter completely missing.

The Recorder spoke to the shop's owner who did not wish to comment.

Contact police with information on 101 quoting 778/25APR.

Most Read

Man accused of killing pregnant ex-wife with crossbow in Newbury Park faces retrial after jury discharged

Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident in November last year. Photo: Aamana Malik

Debenhams store closures: Ilford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

South Woodford woman, 20, admits role in drugs gang who boasted cash on Snapchat

Khadija Shariff. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Ilford’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Burglars escape police after reportedly driving stolen car through Barkingside shop front

Burlgarly reportedly drove a car through the shopfront of Spirit Designerwear in Barking High Street last Thursday. Picture: Google/Ken Mears

Most Read

Man accused of killing pregnant ex-wife with crossbow in Newbury Park faces retrial after jury discharged

Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident in November last year. Photo: Aamana Malik

Debenhams store closures: Ilford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

South Woodford woman, 20, admits role in drugs gang who boasted cash on Snapchat

Khadija Shariff. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Ilford’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Burglars escape police after reportedly driving stolen car through Barkingside shop front

Burlgarly reportedly drove a car through the shopfront of Spirit Designerwear in Barking High Street last Thursday. Picture: Google/Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Man accused of killing pregnant ex-wife with crossbow in Newbury Park faces retrial after jury discharged

Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident in November last year. Photo: Aamana Malik

West Ham don’t need luck to score a fabulous win at Tottenham

: Michail Antonio of West Ham United celebrates his goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United

O’s retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Moors boss Flowers gives his take on draw at Daggers

Solihull Moors manager Tim Flowers (pic: Aaron Chown/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists