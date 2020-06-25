Cannabis farm discovered after burglary call in Redbridge

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Lakeside Avenue after being called to reports of a burglary early this morning. Picture: Google Maps Archant

The police have discovered a cannabis farm early this morning in Redbridge after reports of a burglary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis at a house in Lakeside Avenue when police found a suspected cannabis farm after being called at 4:43am today (June 25) to reports of a burglary.

You may also want to watch:

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “When entering the property, officers discovered a suspected cannabis farm. There have been three arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

Last week there was a separate incident where a cannabis farm was discovered in Ilford after firefighters attended the scene of a fire in a house in The Drive.

It is not known whether the incidents are related to the same individuals.