Cannabis farm discovered after burglary call in Redbridge
PUBLISHED: 17:06 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 25 June 2020
The police have discovered a cannabis farm early this morning in Redbridge after reports of a burglary.
Three men were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis at a house in Lakeside Avenue when police found a suspected cannabis farm after being called at 4:43am today (June 25) to reports of a burglary.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “When entering the property, officers discovered a suspected cannabis farm. There have been three arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”
Last week there was a separate incident where a cannabis farm was discovered in Ilford after firefighters attended the scene of a fire in a house in The Drive.
It is not known whether the incidents are related to the same individuals.
