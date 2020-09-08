Man with chainshaw arrested in Gants Hill at 3.30 in morning
PUBLISHED: 09:54 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:57 08 September 2020
Archant
A man was arrested in Gants Hill after walking around with a chainsaw at 3.30 in the morning.
The 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and two counts of carrying an offensive weapon.
You may also want to watch:
The Firearms Command of the Metropolitan Police were called to a street in Gants Hill at 3.40am on Sunday, September 6 after receiving a report of a man walking around carrying a chainsaw.
The man was safely detained and was found to have another bladed weapon with him.
He was later released with no further action.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.