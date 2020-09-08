Man with chainshaw arrested in Gants Hill at 3.30 in morning

A man was arrested in Gants Hill after walking around with a chainsaw at 3.30 in the morning.

The 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and two counts of carrying an offensive weapon.

The Firearms Command of the Metropolitan Police were called to a street in Gants Hill at 3.40am on Sunday, September 6 after receiving a report of a man walking around carrying a chainsaw.

The man was safely detained and was found to have another bladed weapon with him.

He was later released with no further action.