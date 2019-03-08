Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man slaps Ilford rough sleeper and kicks him in back in 'sickening' viral video

PUBLISHED: 13:00 30 May 2019

He was slapped and kicked to the floor. Picture: Twitter

He was slapped and kicked to the floor. Picture: Twitter

Archant

A viral video showing a rough sleeper being slapped and then kicked to the ground in Ilford has been condemned by community figures.

A confused man was attacked in Ilford. Picture: TwitterA confused man was attacked in Ilford. Picture: Twitter

The clip, which was taken on Snapchat but then shared on Twitter shows an elderly man looking confused and exposing himself before he is confronted by a man behind a camera.

The person filming than slaps the old man in the face, and when he recoils, kicks him in the back.

Shockingly the video filmed in an underpass near Clements Road has had more than 281,000 views on Twitter alone, with 2,518 retweets and 6,459 likes.

Captain John Clifton of the Salvation Army called the video "sickening" and said he stumbled across the clip while looking for football videos on social media.

He believes the attack took place one evening over the Bank Holiday weekend.

"We at The Salvation Army were shocked to see that somebody thinks it ok to beat up an old man who is homeless," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"It is even more disgusting that they think it's ok to film it and share on social media for likes and a laugh.

"This is bullying at its worst. Our team is supporting the victim, and assisting the police with their investigation."  Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, said the "perpetrator" of the video needs to be brought to justice.

"Not only have they picked on a homeless person who potentially has a mental health issue but then they have gone and put it on social media," he added.

"If they had any concerns about the man they should have passed them on to the police and that is where it should have stopped.

"It is really concerning that it has been playing out online and the perpetrator needs to be brought to justice."

A Met Police spokesman confirmed they knew about the incident and were investigating the attack.

"On Wednesday, May 29, police were made aware of a video which appears to show a man being assaulted," he said.

"Inquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this point."

Most Read

Man left with facial injury after street fight in Wanstead

Police were called to reports of a fight in Wanstead on Sunday (May 26). Picture: Google

Goodmayes teen jailed for stabbing 18-year-old to death in cul-de-sac

Joel Amade faces a minimum of 20 years. Picture: Met Police

Man with more than 60 wraps of ‘crack cocaine and heroin’ in Ilford released under investigation

GVs of Ilford Town Centre. Clements Road

A12 car crash: Lorry and vehicle collide in Eastern Avenue

A car and lorry crashed in Eastern Avenue. Picture: Archant.

Figures reveal hundreds of Redbridge criminals reoffend within one year after prison release

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Man left with facial injury after street fight in Wanstead

Police were called to reports of a fight in Wanstead on Sunday (May 26). Picture: Google

Goodmayes teen jailed for stabbing 18-year-old to death in cul-de-sac

Joel Amade faces a minimum of 20 years. Picture: Met Police

Man with more than 60 wraps of ‘crack cocaine and heroin’ in Ilford released under investigation

GVs of Ilford Town Centre. Clements Road

A12 car crash: Lorry and vehicle collide in Eastern Avenue

A car and lorry crashed in Eastern Avenue. Picture: Archant.

Figures reveal hundreds of Redbridge criminals reoffend within one year after prison release

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Thomas McCurtains pick up great win in Shiels Cup

Thomas McCurtains in action (Pic: Thomas McCurtains)

Man slaps Ilford rough sleeper and kicks him in back in ‘sickening’ viral video

He was slapped and kicked to the floor. Picture: Twitter

Six hauled before court as Redbridge Council cracks down on blue badge fraudsters

Redbridge Council is cracking down on blue badge fraudsters. Picture: Rhiannon Long

Ilford Anjem Choudary dined with London Bridge terrorist at least three times while on bail for drumming up support for IS but police did not investigate the link

Anjem Choudary (centre) with fellow demonstrators outside the Syrian Embassy, London, protesting about the alleged use of chemical weapons. Picture: PA

Revealed: More than 30,000 children in Redbridge are living in poverty

Thousands of Redbridge children are living in poverty, according to new figures. Picture: PA Images/Brian Lawless
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists