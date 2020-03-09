Police investigating Woodford Green road rage incident looking for owner of VW Golf

A 26-year-old man was hospitalised in a road rage incident in Woodford Green and police want to speak to the owner of a vehicle who was involved.

The man was sitting in his car in High Road, near Bancroft's School, at 6.35pm on Friday, March 6 when the driver of another vehicle got out and assaulted him.

The injured man was treated by London Ambulance Service at the scene and was taken to hospital for facial injuries and has since been discharged.

No arrests have been made and police are eager to speak to the owner of a grey VW Golf who they believe was involved in the incident.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said the incident was initially reported to Essex Police but has since been passed over to the Met.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing for any witnesses who have information on this incident to come forward.

If you have any information, please call 101 and quote reference number 4405147/20.