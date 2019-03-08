Police appeal after burglary in Chigwell

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Essex Police Archant

Do you recognise this man?

Essex Police have today released a picture of man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary at an address in Tomswood Road, Chigwell which took place between 1pm and 1.30pm on June 21.

Jewellery was taken from an upstairs bedroom.

If you recognise him or have any information about where he is please call the police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/97478/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.