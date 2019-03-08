Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police urge vigilance as search for missing student Joy Morgan last seen in Ilford continues

PUBLISHED: 11:28 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 19 April 2019

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Archant

Police are urging the community to be vigilant as the search for missing student Joy Morgan, who was last seen in Ilford, continues.

University of Hertfordshire midwifery student Joy, 21, was reported missing from Hatfield on Thursday, February 7.

She was last seen at her church in Hainault Street, Ilford, on December 26, 2018.

On Wednesday, February 27, Shohfah-El Israel, 40, of Fordwych Road, London, was charged with murder.

Det Insp Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Unfortunately, Joy's body has not been found yet so I'm continuing to urge members of the public to be vigilant when out and about and if you see anything suspicious, please alert the police immediately.

Police have now located this distinctive red Honda but are appealing for information from those who may have seen it over the festive period. Photo: Herts PolicePolice have now located this distinctive red Honda but are appealing for information from those who may have seen it over the festive period. Photo: Herts Police

“If you have any information at all about Joy, no matter how insignificant it might seem, please do not hesitate to get in touch.

“This is a devastating time for Joy's family and they are in utter turmoil.”

Officers are also still keen to hear from anyone who has information about a red Honda vehicle, pictured below, which belongs to Israel.

DI Jenkins said: “The vehicle has been located but I am keen to hear from anyone who might have seen it over the festive period and into the New Year.

“Joy used to travel in the vehicle and any information you have about it, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital to the investigation.

“If you saw it, please do not hesitate to get in touch and let us know when and where it was.”

Joy had links to Hatfield, Ilford, Battersea, Cricklewood, Stevenage and Luton.

Israel will appear for a pre-trial preparation hearing on Friday, May 31, with a trial set for Monday, July 8, at St Albans Crown Court.

• Any information that could assist the investigation can be submitted online here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020119R15-PO1.

• You can also contact Hertfordshire police via the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

• Alternatively, you can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related articles

Most Read

Goodmayes man jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Dad’s wish to return to India granted after eight years stuck sleeping rough in Ilford

Bhupinder Singh is pictured at dinner time at the Ilford Salvation Army's night shelter. Photo: Anja King

Person taken to hospital after car crashes into Woodford Green shop

Firefighters and police attended the scene after a car crashed into a shop. Picture: @lukejbaker_

Former Ilford Primark worker who started fire in store given suspended sentence

Shutters drawn at Primark after the store in High Road was evacuated back in 2011.

Woman cut out of car and taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-car collision on the junction of Ottley Drive and Ashurst Drive. Photo: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Goodmayes man jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Dad’s wish to return to India granted after eight years stuck sleeping rough in Ilford

Bhupinder Singh is pictured at dinner time at the Ilford Salvation Army's night shelter. Photo: Anja King

Person taken to hospital after car crashes into Woodford Green shop

Firefighters and police attended the scene after a car crashed into a shop. Picture: @lukejbaker_

Former Ilford Primark worker who started fire in store given suspended sentence

Shutters drawn at Primark after the store in High Road was evacuated back in 2011.

Woman cut out of car and taken to hospital after Gants Hill crash

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-car collision on the junction of Ottley Drive and Ashurst Drive. Photo: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woodford Wells to host summer open day in May

Woodford Wells will host their summer open day on May 12 (pic: Woodford Wells)

Redfern puts Woodford’s title-winning campaign down to greater consistency

Woodford celebrate winning the London Two North East title (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town

Sam Ling gets forward for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Police urge vigilance as search for missing student Joy Morgan last seen in Ilford continues

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

What is Good Friday? Priest explains

Jesus died on the crucifix at 3pm. PictureStefan Rousseau
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists