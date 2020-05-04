Can you help police find a missing 17-year old Ilford girl who may be in Barking?
PUBLISHED: 17:14 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 04 May 2020
Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 17 year-old girl from Ilford who may be in Barking.
Karen, who is from Ilford, has been missing since Monday, April 27.
She is from Ilford but police think she may be in Barking.
If anyone has any information on Karen please call police on 101 quoting 20MIS014633.
