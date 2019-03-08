Man stabbed in Ilford after trying to save women from being attacked by group of teenagers

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a stabbing in Ilford.

Two women in a black Mercedes E Class car were attacked by a group of boys in Green Lane, near the junction with South Park Road at around 8pm on Sunday, April 28.

A 45-year-old man who came to intervene sustained a stab injury during this incident. He was taken to hospital for treatment and discharged the same day.

Five suspects made off on foot.

They are described as a mixture of black and Asian, all believed to be under 18.

There have been two arrests at this stage. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of GBH.

Both have been released under investigation.

The investigating officer, Det Con Richard Butcher of East Area CID, said: "I am appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"In particular I want to hear from anyone who saw any part of this incident or may have captured it on dashcam footage.

"This happened on a busy road in the early evening."

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to call East Area CID via 101 quoting ref CAD NO. 6637/28APR19.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.