Breaking News

Pensioner hit by lorry in Ilford

A cordon is in place outside the former Bodgers department store in Cranbrook Road, Ilford. Photo: Rafiullah Niazi Archant

A man in his 70s has been hit by a lorry in Ilford town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Balfour Road at 10.52am today (January 15) to reports of serious crash.

There they found a man in his 70s who had been struck by a lorry.

A cordon in place outside the former Bodgers department store in Cranbrook Road and police and paramedics, including a London Air Ambulance, are currently at the scene.

There is no update on the man’s condition yet.

No arrests have been made an inquiries continue.

Emergency services have been contacted for more details.

More to follow.