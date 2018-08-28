Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
Breaking News

Pensioner hit by lorry in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 11:32 15 January 2019

A cordon is in place outside the former Bodgers department store in Cranbrook Road, Ilford. Photo: Rafiullah Niazi

A cordon is in place outside the former Bodgers department store in Cranbrook Road, Ilford. Photo: Rafiullah Niazi

Archant

A man in his 70s has been hit by a lorry in Ilford town centre.

Police were called to Balfour Road at 10.52am today (January 15) to reports of serious crash.

There they found a man in his 70s who had been struck by a lorry.

A cordon in place outside the former Bodgers department store in Cranbrook Road and police and paramedics, including a London Air Ambulance, are currently at the scene.

There is no update on the man’s condition yet.

No arrests have been made an inquiries continue.

Emergency services have been contacted for more details.

More to follow.

Most Read

Teen stabbed in Ilford shop

Police believe the 19-year-old sustained the stab injuries in an attack by two men inside Ilford Cash and Carry, in Cranbrook Road. Photo: Google

Plans for smoking to be banned in Ilford

Do you think smoking should be abnned in Ilford? Picture: Jonathan Brady

Police warning after robbers use ‘Boris’ hire bikes as getaway vehicles in Ilford

Hannah Chowdhry with hire bikes in the borough. Picture: Wilson Chowdhry

Housing homeless in Hainault parks: Redbridge Council must come up with better deal says MP

Mock-up plans for temporary accomodation for 60 families in Woodman Road, near Manford Way, Hainault. Photo: JDA Architects

Police concerns after Goodmayes business applies to serve alcohol till 2am, seven days a week

The owner wants permission to serve drinks till 2am every day. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redfern admits Woodford face ‘different type of pressure’ after win at Ipswich

Woodford in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Pensioner hit by lorry in Ilford

A cordon is in place outside the former Bodgers department store in Cranbrook Road, Ilford. Photo: Rafiullah Niazi

Redbridge’s newly selected mayor steps down to ‘shield’ his wife from speculation about her involvement in the murder of a Sikh TV executive

Cllr Varinder Singh-Bola has stepped away from the role of Mayor of Redbridge

McQueen hoping to help Daggers kick on after signing new deal

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham slots a rebound past O's keeper Dean Brill (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

New York Knicks Kornet excited about opportunity of playing in London

Luke Kornet of the New York Knicks dunks the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden (Pic: Nathaniel S.Butler)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists