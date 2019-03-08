Search

Advanced search

'We have had enough': Campaigners will march against knife crime on anniversary of Moses Mayele's death

PUBLISHED: 17:30 11 October 2019

Flowers left in Manford Way in tribute to Moses Mayele who was stabbed to death on his 23rd birthday. Picture: Ken Mears

Flowers left in Manford Way in tribute to Moses Mayele who was stabbed to death on his 23rd birthday. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A peaceful march against knife crime is being held in Barkingside to take a stand against youth violence in the borough.

The march tomorrow, on Saturday, October 11, coincides with the first anniversary of the death of 23-year-old Moses Mayele, who was stabbed in Hainault last year.

The campaign, called Redbridge Says No, aims to unite the community through peace.

You may also want to watch:

Organiser Kerry Kay said: "We have had enough, and for me personally I feel that we really need to promote peace rather than fight violence.

"It's important for the younger generation to see that we can do that as a community."

The march starts at Barkingside Recreation Ground and ends at Fullwell Cross, where there will be a series of speeches from some of the families of those who have lost their lives to knife crime, including Moses and Jaden Moodie, and there will also be live music and entertainment.

All welcome. Gather from 12.45pm for a 1pm start.

Most Read

Man stabbed in the back at Woodford Station

Police at Woodford Station on Monday evening. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council leader suspended from Labour Party over ‘serious allegation’

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, pictured on the roof of Lynton House looking out towards the town centre. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Woodford stabbing: Police appeal after ‘violent assault’ on rush hour Central line

Police investigating the stabbing at Woodford Station. Picture: Ken Mears

Dawn raids see scores arrested in massive anti-drugs operation

Officers break into a property in Natal Road. Picture: Hannah Somerville

‘Iconic’ Boots in Ilford to close after 40 years and move further up High Road

The Boots at 117 High Road,together with Poundland, are being made into one large Boots store. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Man stabbed in the back at Woodford Station

Police at Woodford Station on Monday evening. Picture: Ken Mears

Redbridge Council leader suspended from Labour Party over ‘serious allegation’

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, pictured on the roof of Lynton House looking out towards the town centre. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Woodford stabbing: Police appeal after ‘violent assault’ on rush hour Central line

Police investigating the stabbing at Woodford Station. Picture: Ken Mears

Dawn raids see scores arrested in massive anti-drugs operation

Officers break into a property in Natal Road. Picture: Hannah Somerville

‘Iconic’ Boots in Ilford to close after 40 years and move further up High Road

The Boots at 117 High Road,together with Poundland, are being made into one large Boots store. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

‘Bring back prostitutes to Ilford Lane’: Men pelt police with eggs after crackdown ‘eradicated’ sex workers

Police officer talking to a sex worker in the Ilford Lane area. Picture: Ellena Cruse

East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) and Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Balanta upbeat as Daggers bid to maintain good form

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Barkingside boss Le Sage believes his side have more to come

Romford vs Barkingside, Friendly Match Football at Ford Sports and Social Club on 30th July 2019

O’s coach Embleton insists on the importance of appointing the right man

Leyton Orient coach Ross Embleton hugs attacker James Brophy (Pic: Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists