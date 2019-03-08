'We have had enough': Campaigners will march against knife crime on anniversary of Moses Mayele's death

Flowers left in Manford Way in tribute to Moses Mayele who was stabbed to death on his 23rd birthday. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A peaceful march against knife crime is being held in Barkingside to take a stand against youth violence in the borough.

The march tomorrow, on Saturday, October 11, coincides with the first anniversary of the death of 23-year-old Moses Mayele, who was stabbed in Hainault last year.

The campaign, called Redbridge Says No, aims to unite the community through peace.

Organiser Kerry Kay said: "We have had enough, and for me personally I feel that we really need to promote peace rather than fight violence.

"It's important for the younger generation to see that we can do that as a community."

The march starts at Barkingside Recreation Ground and ends at Fullwell Cross, where there will be a series of speeches from some of the families of those who have lost their lives to knife crime, including Moses and Jaden Moodie, and there will also be live music and entertainment.

All welcome. Gather from 12.45pm for a 1pm start.